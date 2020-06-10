Citizens organize peaceful demonstration

At the courthouse, Garcia made a few comments as to why they were there and kept time for the nine minutes of silence. Chadron State Professor David Nesheim also spoke, tying the local movement to the American Revolution and the Civil Rights Movement, “to show how it’s not a bunch of senseless violence,” Garcia said. “Obviously, we don’t any violence. As few people as possible getting hurt across the country would be preferred but stuff only gets to this point when you’re at the tipping point.”

A period of time was provided for additional comments, and many shared their personal experiences with racism. Garcia feels the stories shared helped open the eyes of many people. Peters added it was lighthearted as well, and though stories were shared the tellers did well in making the movement a positive thing.

Though there’s plenty in the news about how such movements have turned violent and wound up with people facing off against law enforcement, officers in Chadron provided water and snacks, as well as an escort for the march down Main Street. Garcia said the original plan was to stick to the sidewalks, but officers offered the escort to keep people safe. Chadron State’s Campus Security also made sure no vehicles parked at the college were vandalized.

“We went into this this having a lot of faith and trust in the community,” Peters said.