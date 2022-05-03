City acts on sidewalks, park

During their regular Monday meeting, Chadron City Council approved 13 applications for the new Sidewalk Construction, Renewal and Replacement program for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Of these, 12 are sidewalk repairs; one is a new sidewalk on 10th Street at Morehead.

Repairs will be at: 263 Ann Street, 255 Ann Street, 718 East Sixth Street, 237 East Second Street, 225 Mears Street, 635 Chadron Avenue, 438 Pinecrest Drive, 647 Bordeaux Street, 247 North Morehead Street, 209 North Morehead Street, 366 Shelton Street and 377 Shelton Street.

There was $50,000 allocated for the program, though the current estimate for all the projects is $17,960.25. Actual costs will vary depending on the cost of materials when the projects are done.

The application for the sidewalk program is currently closed for this year. It was indicated the leftover funds for this year could be used to install sidewalks where needed in one of the local parks.

In the vein of parks, council accepted the terms and conditions in a land lease between the City and Nebraska Northwestern Railroad, for the land commonly known as Railroad Park at First and Main.

City Manager John Sutherland explained this came to light by a request from the Chadron Chamber of Commerce, put some permanent improvements on the lot for the Bands on Bordeaux event. He discovered there had been a lease between the City and the railroad going back to 1974, with Chicago & North Western Railroad, but there was no current lease with Nebraska Northwest.

Discussions started in November to enter a lease, to determine the City’s rights and responsibilities for the existing park. The lease will have an initial term of five years, beginning Jan. 1 of this year and terminating Dec. 31, 2026.

There was some additional discussion of increase space for the park, though it was noted those can be handled at a later date with an addendum to the lease.

Council also approved a bid from Nicole Leeper, co-owner of N&D Kairos for $14,500 for a quitclaim deed for Lot 4 of the Niobrara Addition, located on East Niobrara.

Building/Zoning Official Janet Johnson explained the City acquired about 10 acres along the north side of East Niobrara, from special assessments that were defaulted on. The acreage was platted into 10 lots of .88 acres each and appraised, with the price set about 10 years ago. There are now four lots left, those being numbered 1, 2, 3 and 9.

Though there was a resolution to approve the Recreational Trails Program project agreement with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for completing the Cowboy Trail Connection project, any action was tabled to the next meeting to allow more time to read over the agreement. It was emphasized there are no suspicions cast on the document, and the time would be used to fully read through it.

Also during the meeting, three proclamations were read, declaring: Police Week as May 15-21 and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day as May 15; the month of May as Mental Health Awareness Month; and Drinking Water Week as May 1-7.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed public law designating May 15 as Pease Officers’ Memorial Day, and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week. Flags are to be flown at half-staff on all government buildings on May 15, and Police Chief Rick Hickstein said he is collaborating with the Gordon Police Department and Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office for a memorial service that day.

Present for the proclamation of Mental Health Awareness Month were several students, many who are part of the Chadron Middle School Hope Squad. School Counselor Rebecca Dubs explained the Hope Squad is a school-based peer support team that partners with local mental health agencies to provide students training on how to help peers who struggle with mental health. The Squad, she added, spreads hope and a positive culture of mental health awareness throughout the school.

Prior to the meeting, students and other members of the community walked up C Hill to place green solar lights which will remain up through May. Green is the designated color for mental health awareness.

Utilities Manager Tom Menke read the proclamation for Drinking Water Week. He further reported there are four people on the water and wastewater crew, including himself. They handle about 500,000 gallons of water per day in winter months, and 3.5 million to 4 million gallons/day in the summer.

Council member George Klein took the oath of office. Klein fills the vacancy left with the resignation of Keith Crofutt through November, though election results will determine whether he will continue to sit on the council for the remaining two years of Crofutt’s term.

New police officer Dusty Bryner recited his oath of service. Bryner has 18 years of law enforcement experience, having previously been an officer with the Alliance Police Department and the Hemingford police chief.

Police Chief Hickstein noted Bryner has been assigned as an investigator and will work with the Western Nebraska Intelligence & Narcotics Group (WING) task force. Bryner’s hiring brings the Chadron Police Department to 12 full-time officers, Hickstein said, and it is built for three more. He further added the police force has doubled in strength in a year.

Hickstein also reported the department’s insurance carrier provided a bulletproof vest to an officer, free of cost to the department.

Rachel Johnson reported on the Dawes and Sioux County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). At the local level, she said, there are just over 200 volunteers in the program, 26 of which have joined since the beginning of the grant year. They serve about 50 non-profit sites between the two counties, providing staff where needed. Food security is also a priority for the program, and they serve at local meal programs and food pantries, Johnson said. She further added the volunteers help during Fur Trade Days and the Dawes County Fair, and they have been keeping active even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Another area for volunteers, she said, is the Salvation Army bell ringing program during the Christmas season, as it takes about 300 volunteers.

