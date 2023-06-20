During the Monday night meeting of the Chadron City Council — with council member Joe Johndreau absent — City Manager Tom Menke announced that a grant process that began with John Christensen’s tenure as city manager has come to fruition in the form of a $500,000 Brownfield grant to Chadron. It was the only such grant awarded in Nebraska.

Building and Zoning Official Janet Johnson, who has been heading up the grant process since Sutherland’s resignation, said this can help develop properties identified as Brownfields, such as the Railroad Park, the former hospital site and the Nebraska Department of Roads property.

These are not the only properties for which the grant can be used, Johnson said, estimating there are 50 properties fitting the description. The grant is multi-year, with an expiration of June of 2027.

A Brownfield, Johnson said, is property that has attributes that make it undesirable for development; these can include bad soils, asbestos and infestations. Typically they are properties that are abandoned.

A meeting for the formal award of the grant is 9 a.m. Thursday, June 29 at City Hall.

In council action at Monday’s meeting, two new staff members at the Chadron Police Department were introduced — Dispatcher Craig Schilottke and Officer Christina Hanson, with Hanson administered the oath of service alongside her parents.

Schilottke said he’s lived lots of places as a military kid growing up, mostly in Hawaii and Germany. He was most recently in Wisconsin before moving to Chadron, as his wife lived in Alliance and wanted to attend at CSC.

After finishing the Criminal Justice program in Wisconsin, Schilottke applied for the police department. Though he did not get the officer position, he applied for dispatch and got it.

Hanson was born and raised in Plattsmouth, and attended Chadron State with majors in Criminal Justice and Wildlife Management. After getting her degree in the spring of 2022, Hanson was hired by the Lincoln Police Department. She did most of the training process there, but felt the city was too big. She decided to move back to Chadron, “where I can feel like I can go forever. If I run into a town, great.”

Hanson said she fell in love with Chadron while going to school here, and it is ultimately where her heart led her back.

Police Chief Rick Hickstein noted the department has recently lost two officers in Aaron Tidyman and Zach Klemp, and Hanson is a welcome addition.

A request to use Greenwood Cemetery — with the north entrance blocked off — was approved for the Historical Walking Tours on July 15 during Fur Trade Days. This year marks the 10th for the tours. Though started in 2012, the event took a year off during the COVID-19 pandemic. In that time, people have portrayed nearly 70 figures who influenced Chadron.

Tickets for the tours are $10 for each person over 15, and are good all day. Junice Dagen with the Dawes County Historical Society noted there are six people being portrayed, and a person might see three performances at 4 p.m. and the other three at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go to cemetery upkeep and improvements.

Two plats were approved. The first is a preliminary plat for the Lots 1 and 2 of the Southwest 20th Subdivision, also known as the 800 block of Stockade Road.

Lot owner Brad Petersen, who was at the meeting with his wife Robyn, said he acquired the lots from his parents and they are looking to build a house on the property, which is across from the new Fuller Construction building. Petersen said he had two lots surveyed, but they are only wanting Lot 1 for the house to annex into the city, in order to to hook into water and sewer

The second is a final plat for Lots 1 and 2, Price Addition, also known as the 500 block of Maple Street.

Craig Price was appreciative of the final plat, as he plans to place duplexes on the piece of land. He explained the property was divided into three lots, but the plat makes it two lots. There will not be a through street between the duplexes, with only one entrance and exit tot eh parking area.

Two payment applications were approved, one for $23,559.30 and one for $38,143.80, for the Sixth Street paving project. Street Superintendent Dustin Glass noted the project is moving along and expected to be done by the end of the month. Street crews have also been busy with street repairs on a heavily potholed section of North Main Street.

Also at the meeting, City Manager Menke spoke to the regulation of weeds, grass, worthless vegetation and overhanging branches. He asked people take a look at their own property and that of their neighbors, and help out to present the city in a positive manner.

Weeds and grass cannot be more than 12 inches tall. As for branches. They must be 8’6” or high over a sidewalk and 10’ over a street.

Police Chief Hickstein said he’s had reports of 24 areas in town where tree branches have hit City Transit vehicles. Hickstein further added that 100 notices were sent to property owners this month about overgrown vegetation, but with properties owned by people who don’t live in Chadron, or by banks, it can be difficult to locate the responsible parties.

Alleys are also something to maintain, as there are reports of windows and side mirrors being broken on SWANN dump trucks. Those who need a truck to haul away branches can call 432-0528.