The Chadron City Council awarded funding to three organizations, but tabled a decision on another during its most recent meeting.
The funds were generated from the city’s keno and ACE line item, which the council had approved for $14,800 in grant funding in this year’s budget. CAPstone Child Advocacy Center, Dawes and Sioux County RSVP and Keep Chadron Beautiful all received grants. The request by Western Community Health Resources was tabled after Vice Mayor Keith Crofutt expressed concerns about it.
The letter accompanying the WCHR request noted that the agency needed just over $1,000 to meet its budget this year, but the request was for more than $7,000. The committee that oversees the keno and ACE funds recommended WCHR be approved for $4,014.
Crofutt said he would like clarification on the discrepancy between WCHR’s letter and its actual request and wants to see details on how the funds will be used.
The vice mayor also raised concerns about the grant to RSVP because its request said the program would use the money for operational expenses.
“I just feel it is a slippery slope when we start providing operational expenses,” Crofutt said, even though he fully supports the mission of the RSVP.
Rachel Johnson, the program’s directory, noted that to obtain federal funding for RSVP, she must show a 30% match in local support, which is why the request reads as it does.