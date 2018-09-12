The City of Chadron will slash funding by 13 percent in the 2018-19 fiscal year, cutting $420,000 from the current year’s general fund budget to bring it in line with expected revenues.
“Pretty much everywhere in the budget is a reduction. So as requested earlier in the meeting, the budget has been dramatically cut,” said Councilman Keith Crofutt during the third reading of the budget.
Decreases in valuation and state aid were considerations when determining the budget, said City Manager Greg Yanker. Revenues are also expected to decline by 13 percent from the current year.
Hikes in water and sewer rates drew the most attention during budget discussions for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. Still, only a handful of individuals addressed the council on that issue, urging the city to cut spending rather than raise utility rates.
The city’s total budget for 2018-19 is set at $15,804,913, with $1,046,665 of that coming from property taxes. The council set the mill levy for the general fund at .422500, with an additional levy of .016082 for a public safety bond to purchase new air packs for the fire department.
“I don’t think any of us took any of our decisions lightly,” Crofutt said, noting that while he doesn’t like everything in the budget he understands the reasons behind them. He hopes the significant cuts address some of the concerns members of the public have raised.
The changes in revenues and expenditures will impact entities such as the Chadron Chamber of Commerce and Keep Chadron Beautiful, though the full degree is not yet known. In previous years, the city allocated resources to those entities as a line item in its general fund.
The council is taking a different approach with the new fiscal year, with funding to be administered as a grant for which entities like the Chamber and KCB must apply. The dollars awarded to those entities will instead come from the Keno and Pace funds in the city’s budget.
According to documents presented during the budget’s third reading, the Keno fund had $3,768 in revenues during the FY 2016-17 and is projected to have generated $10,009 when the current fiscal year concludes. The revenues in the 18-19 budget are listed at $2,201. The Pace dollars, raised through the community’s Choice program for natural gas, had $5,416 in 2016-17 revenues and is projected to have $14,501 at the end of the current fiscal year. The line item in the 18-19 budget sets at $4,100.
Expenses for those two line items are projected to be $12,111 from Keno and $19,250 from Pace.
Yanker said city staff is working on creating guidelines and administrative changes to bring to the council members in the near future to guide the distribution of funds from Keno and Pace.
And while the budget overall has been reduced, the city continues its work on the one-and-six-year street plan “to make as much progress as possible,” Yanker said in an email.
“While we do not specify a total number of blocks or miles that will get done with the allocations, the performance model is something that we are going to be working toward as we start to define the fiscal policy and the objective and missions of the allocations put forth,” he said. “In the next year we are going to continue to work very hard at getting our fiscal policy in place. This will help to define what is truly balanced, what is our cash reserve policy, how do we manage ongoing long term obligations. This will help to solidify the fiscal position of the City and provide guidance to all the stakeholders ranging from city council, to staff, to the residents of Chadron.”
We are still very much committed to providing a high level of service to the residents of Chadron with the minimum resources that are available,” Yanker concluded.