Changes to state legislation have created an opportunity for the City of Chadron to apply for funding to continue its improvements to the Downtown Plaza at Second and Main streets.
Legislation approved by the Unicameral lifted restrictions on the Department of Economic Development’s Civic and Community Center Financing Fund, and increased the maximum grant awards available through the CCCFF. The DED previously allowed applications for funds once every five years, but the state is now providing application opportunities every two years, and priority is given to municipalities that haven’t received a CCCFF award in the past 10 years.
The CCCFF can be used to plan and construct community or civic centers or to make improvements or expansions to public parks or other community gathering places, such as the city’s planned Downtown Plaza.
The city purchased two lots at Second and Main streets from First National Bank of Chadron to convert to the Downtown Plaza. Approximately $100,000 of grant money awarded to the city for downtown revitalization has already been put toward the plaza, with preliminary designs drawn up and completion of some of the initial infrastructure work. Items like garbage cans and park benches have also been purchased.
Several individuals met last week to discuss and brainstorm future plans for the plaza, and the possibilities of applying for CCCFF funds – or other grants - at some point. The consensus of the group, which included representatives from the city, Northwest Nebraska Economic Development, the Dawes County Travel Board, Northwest Nebraska Trails Association, Chadron Chamber of Commerce and the Chadron Community Foundation, agreed that the next priority should be the completion of restrooms at the site.
The availability of public restrooms will allow several smaller events to utilize the space, as well as facilitate day-to-day use by individuals interested in eating lunch or simply enjoying the downtown atmosphere.
Chadron City Manager Greg Yanker estimates that the completion of the next phase of the plaza, which includes the restrooms, to cost an estimated $80,000. He’s also interested in ideas that would offer an alternative, inexpensive make-over of the plaza in the interim so it looks less like a parking lot. Shelley McCafferty, who served on the Downtown Revitalization Committee, suggested possibly painting a large Monopoly board on the lot, possibly turning it into a fundraiser, in which local businesses could sponsor spots on the board.
The consensus of the group that met last week was that the next step should be for the city to appoint a steering committee that will guide the development of the plaza, including the fundraising for such efforts, and which could eventually serve as a management board for the plaza, scheduling activities and the use of the space.
The community must get very serious about raising funds for the project, as any grant funding will require matching dollars, said NNDC Director Deb Cottier. The CCCFF grant, for example, is a 1:1 match.
“This is going to take a village to do this, it really will,” Cottier said. The Chadron Community Foundation is able to accept donations for the project immediately.
Once the plaza is completed, there are no shortage of ideas for how to use the space. The Northwest Nebraska Trails Association is hoping to use it as a trailhead for the Cowboy Trail, and Chamber of Commerce Director Gabby Micha said it can be used for Harvest Fest events, and one day possibly a community Christmas tree.
“A Farmers Market is high on our list of priorities,” Micha added, an event also mentioned as a priority of the Dawes County Travel Board.
New Chadron Mayor Miles Bannan would also like to see musical performances, perhaps by groups like the Jazz Birds, while Brittany Helmbrecht, who works for CSC and heads-up the NNTA, suggested the possibility of outdoor yoga classes and college events to introduce students to downtown Chadron.