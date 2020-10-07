City council addresses snow concerns

Of course, one of the more frustrating aspects of clearing snow from a driveway in front of a residence is having a plow come by and push more snow from the street into the drive. An idea brought up in discussion is, when roads need cleared, to have vehicles park on one side of the street on certain days, then switch sides the following day to alleviate the frustration and more easily clear streets. However, it was noted there could be some difficulty in getting people to comply and make sure they are parking on the correct side on a given day.

Cindy Simones acknowledged the fact that city crews have to be paid to clear a second time when people push snow from their drive to the streets, but also expressed concern people have to do extra work as well when the plows come by.

Herb Petersen pointed out the city has some very nice equipment, including butterfly plows that can be manipulated in a variety of ways. He stressed that plows do not need to be driven more than seven miles per hour to keep the load of snow moving, and plows with these butterfly blades going at slower speeds would be able to more effectively clear the snow if operators use them correctly.