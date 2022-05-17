City council approves 2020-21 audit

With the summer season coming up, Chadron City council will soon begin conducting workshops and setting the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. A step in the financial processes for the City is reviewing and approving the audit from the previous fiscal year, which council did at their Monday meeting. The audit is for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021, and was presented by Michael Hoback of Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway and Luth, P.C.

According to the audit, City of Chadron assets exceeded liabilities by $27,332,239. Of this, $6,332,511 may be used to meet ongoing obligations to citizens and creditors. At the close of the fiscal year, governmental funds reported an ending net position of $20,942,204, about 20.9% of this — $4,382,906 — is unrestricted net position. Unassigned fund balance for the General Fund was $2,665,670, 68.8% of the total General Fund expenditures.

A look at the assets to the City shows there is a total $35,212,923. Of that, $26,904,275 is governmental activities and $8,308,648 is business-type activities. The city also had total liabilities of $7,880,684 — $5,962, 071 in governmental, $1,918,613 in business — for toal net positions of $20,942,204 in government activities and $6,930,035 in business.

Governmental liabilities and fund balances also listed in the audit include: $3,976,319 in the General Fund; $914,884 in the Street Fund; $217,170 in grants; $422,727 in Economic Development; $450,715 in debt service; $288,766 in the aquatic center; and $403,764 in other governmental funds.

Net changes in fund balances from one fiscal year to the next include: an increase of $1,040,722 in the General Fund to $3,604,631; and increase of $272,797 in the Street Fund to $886,411; a decrease of $15,556 in grants to $217,170; an increase of $83,179 in economic development to $422,687; a decrease of $281,087 in debt service to 445,964; a decrease of $342,603 in the aquatic center to $284,011; and an increase of $8,603 to other governmental funds to $403,564.

Other action taken by the Chadron City Council included approval of the use of Railroad Park for the popular Bands on Bordeaux event. The live music series will take place on back-to-back Thursdays from July 7-28, and on Aug. 18. Special designated license were also approved for each event, allowing for the sale of alcoholic beverages.

A levy special assessment for maintenance of the Building Improvement District in the 2022 calendar year was approved, at $1.75 per front. The district includes: Lots 1-13 in Block 5; Lots 1-6 and 15-34 in Block 4; Lots 1-20 and Lot 39 in Block 3; Lots 1-21 in Block 12; Lots 1-34 in Block 11; and Lots 9-29 in Block 10.

Though tabled at the last meeting, a Recreational Trails Program project agreement with the State of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission was approved, for the purpose of completing the Cowboy Trail Connection project.

Prior to the approval of the agreement, council member George Klein expressed concern that the agreement calls for maintenance of the trail for no less than 25 years, and questioned what kind of maintenance would be needed.

Northwest Nebraska Trails Association (NNTA) President Brittany Helmbrecht explained the NNTA holds a memorandum of understanding for maintenance and construction with the Cowboy Trail Connection Trail. Part of the process, she said, was coming up with a maintenance schedule and estimate. She is confident that, in this first phase, the cost is minimal and covered by NNTA memberships.

George Ledbetter, treasurer of the NNTA, said there are standards for the Cowboy Trail which are set by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. He noted the section of the Cowboy Trail completed between Rushville and Gordon has been maintained to those standards for more five years by volunteers. The trail will be a beautiful one for Chadron, he added, and it’s expected volunteers will not be hard to find.

As to Klein’s concern that the NNTA could become defunct prior to the 25-year maintenance requirement, Ledbetter asked he have some confidence in the people of the community.

An application for LB 840 community development funds was approved in the amount of $9,500 was approved for the Chadron Parks Foundation to purchase and install three solar lights around the south loop or Wilson park and the area by the gazebo. These three lights are in addition to the two solar lights being installed by another donor, and are the same type of lights set up in Memorial Park.

A request of $4,000 in ACE/KENO community betterment grant funds from Fur Trade Days, Inc. was approved. This money will go toward items such as insurance, port-a-potties, event staff and other basic expenses. Fur Trade Days is scheduled for July 7-10.

Plans and specifications for the abatement of the east tank recoating project was approved, as well as the notice to contractors. Utilities Superintendent Tome Menke noted the paint on the tank has some lead in it, and they are looking at the possibilities of coating it and removing it.

A progress payment of $99,000 was approved to Fuller Construction, Inc., for construction work for the water line loop on Stockade Road. This is pursuant to the subdivision improvement agreement with Fuller dated March 4, 2019.

Also at the meeting, City Manager John Sutherland presented to council proposals for reorganization of city departments to allow for better communication among City employees, though any formal action will be taken at a later meeting when more information has been collected.

Three appointments were made, Miles Bannan is joining the Problem Resolution Team, and Klein will be the City representative for the Chamber of Commerce and the alternate for the SWANN board.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0