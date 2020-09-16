City council approves 2020-21 budget

A resolution to establish funds for the fiscal year was approved. This includes the general, reserve and capital projects funds, as well as funds for ambulance, public safety and various infrastructure. As part of the resolution, any revenues by the city must be applied to the set out funds.

A resolution to approve an additional 1% increase in the city restricted funds authority was approved. Bannan said this sets how much the city can spend in its restricted funds. Though limited to 2.5%, the resolution allows for up to 3.5%; the lid can increase next year as well. It was pointed out that this extra authority is not typically used.

Following a second public hearing, again with no comment, council approved the final tax levy and property tax for the fiscal year. The levy is 0.4225 per $100 of valuation, with .015233 for the public safety bond for new breathing apparatus for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department. It was noted the levy was not changed at all, and the total property tax asking is $1,112,177 for the General Fund and $38,380 for the public safety bond.

In other action, council approved resolution 2020-71, providing a facility use agreement with Chadron Community Recreation for use of Roger Eaton Soccer Fields for the fall soccer teams.