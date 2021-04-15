City council approves city manager selection

Former city manager Greg Yanker resigned from the position late last year, and the spot has since been filled on an interim basis by former Public Works Director Milo Rust.

Nearly 30 people had applied for the job, a pool that was whittled down to 11, then six and, finally, four candidates who were announced last week. That number dropped to three after Michael DeMers of Austin, Texas chose not to do a final interview. Two candidates - Meszaros and John Sutherland of Rapid City - were all that remained after council chose to eliminate Bradley Coughenour of Yakima, Wash., who had scored lowest on the council's final criteria matrix.