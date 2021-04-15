 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City council approves city manager selection

City council approves city manager selection

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
chadron

A process that began late last year is drawing to a conclusion with the Chadron City Council unanimously voting to offer the city manager position to Scott Meszaros of Seward, Alaska.

Former city manager Greg Yanker resigned from the position late last year, and the spot has since been filled on an interim basis by former Public Works Director Milo Rust.

Nearly 30 people had applied for the job, a pool that was whittled down to 11, then six and, finally, four candidates who were announced last week. That number dropped to three after Michael DeMers of Austin, Texas chose not to do a final interview. Two candidates - Meszaros and John Sutherland of Rapid City - were all that remained after council chose to eliminate Bradley Coughenour of Yakima, Wash., who had scored lowest on the council's final criteria matrix.

Moving forward, council members Keith Crofutt and Cheryl Welch, along with City Clerk Donna Rust and HR Director Bev Bartlett, will negotiate a contract for Meszaros. A final contract is expected for approval at the council's May 3 meeting.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Southern new air service provider
News

Southern new air service provider

The U.S. Dept of Transportation has awarded a two-year Essential Air Service subsidy contract for the Chadron-Denver route to Southern Airways.

Chuck Lliteras dies in Missouri
News

Chuck Lliteras dies in Missouri

Chuck Lliteras of Harrisonville, Mo., a Hemingford native who earned two degrees from Chadron State College and held the Eagles’ javelin recor…

News

Chadron man killed in accident

RAVENNA — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is invetigating  a two-vehicle crash Friday morning that left a Chadron man dead and several oth…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News