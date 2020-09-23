City council approves hiring incentives

Monday night at their regular council meeting, Chadron City Council approved Resolution 2020-78 to provide hiring incentives for employees. The incentive program was first discussed in May and is for positions that are hard to fill, including police officers and sergeants.
Under the resolution, the incentive for certain full-time positions — excluding sworn officer positions — at time of employment will not exceed 5% of the base wage excluding benefits for the offered position. Incentive for non-certified sworn officers will also not exceed 5%.
The incentive for certified sworn officer or those who can obtain certification within one year of employment will not exceed 10% of the base wage excluding benefits of the offered position.
Further, the hiring incentive for certified officers may have the option of including vacation accrual at day one of employment, but not exceeding 32 hours. It may also include the option of accrual rates greater than the first year up to a maximum of five years.
The vacation incentive for all other city positions can include accrual from day one up to 16 hours of vacation, with the option of accrual rates up to a maximum of third year accrual rates.
There are also incentives for any current employees, such as a “finder’s fee” of up to $200. Half of this incentive is disbursed upon completion of the new employee’s first 30 days of employment. The second half is disbursed after the new employee successfully completes orientation.
The final amount of the hiring incentives is based on qualification, and will be determined by the city manager and appropriate department head. Amount of each payment are also the discretion of the department head and city manager, with any hiring incentive paid incrementally. The first is paid after the new employee has finished 30 days of employment. The second is after successful completion of the orientation period, and the third is after the employee’s completion of the second year of employment.
Prior to approving the resolution, council voted to amend it to read that the incentive program would be annually reviewed at council’s second meeting in March, to look at how well it is going and how much it is costing. City Manager Greg Yanker, looking specifically at the Chadron Police Department, said there are five vacancies. The funds from four vacancies would be utilized to fund the incentive, and the cost of the program would be $6,877 total for one year. Over a three-year period, it would be a total $20,632 if done for all four positions.
Council member Mark Werner, who brought up the idea of annually reviewing the program, also requested surveys be done with outgoing employees to determine their cause for leaving and other input they might have regarding the positions they vacate. Vice Mayor Keith Crofutt argued such surveys would be unreliable and skewed, as employees would not fill them out honestly. Crofutt pointed out survey takers worry their answers will not be anonymous. Also, he said, they could choose to not fill them out, fill them out with nothing but good points or use them to vent frustrations because they have a bone to pick.
In other action, the board approved Resolution 2020-77, approving the final plat of the Schumacher Subdivision to the City of Chadron. Jerry Schumacher was at the meeting and explained he sold some property a few months which caused his acreage to go below the 80 required to maintain his ag valuation. His neighbor recently sold him some lad to bring the acreage back up. He further added the only structure on it would be new fence to replace the existing one.
Resolution 2020-79 was approved, declaring $3,813.32 in 55 accounts as uncollectable and to write off those accounts. Mayor Miles Bannan noted the resolution is tied to an audit finding. Most amounts are miniscule and many are outdated, he noted. The largest amount of the 55 was $868.37
Council also approved amendments to the articles of incorporation and bylaws of the League of Nebraska Municipalities, by voting for proposed action on the regular member ballot and authorizing Mayor Bannan to sign the ballot. Bannan noted the League was not able to meet in conference this fall.
Also at the meeting, City Manager Yanker reported the city was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, for water system security enhancements. Yanker said this will go to generator upgrades that were part of the budget this past year. There is still a FEMA grant to come in before the project can move forward.
If the FEMA grant doesn’t come through, Yanker said the city has the ability to use the $10,000 received for other security enhancements at the water treatment facility.
Northwest Nebraska Development corporation Executive Director Deb Cottier reported she continues to respond to folks in need of assistance, whether related to COVID-19 or not. She is working to vet out some of the emails she receives about free training and opportunities, but added she gets so many, and many have information for months from now, so it’s a bit of challenge to get through them all.
Cottier also reported there was an initial gathering of those involved with the Rural Prosperity project. This is a tri-county effort to look at how to recruit people into communities, how communities can be more hospitable to them and what this could look like to entrepreneurs.
