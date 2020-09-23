City council approves hiring incentives

The final amount of the hiring incentives is based on qualification, and will be determined by the city manager and appropriate department head. Amount of each payment are also the discretion of the department head and city manager, with any hiring incentive paid incrementally. The first is paid after the new employee has finished 30 days of employment. The second is after successful completion of the orientation period, and the third is after the employee’s completion of the second year of employment.

Prior to approving the resolution, council voted to amend it to read that the incentive program would be annually reviewed at council’s second meeting in March, to look at how well it is going and how much it is costing. City Manager Greg Yanker, looking specifically at the Chadron Police Department, said there are five vacancies. The funds from four vacancies would be utilized to fund the incentive, and the cost of the program would be $6,877 total for one year. Over a three-year period, it would be a total $20,632 if done for all four positions.