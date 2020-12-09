City council gives support to PPHD

Isaac Sager wanted to also pre-emptively state that he is opposed to a mask mandate, and understood that was not before the council Monday night. He also echoed Vance’s comments, and that he also saw the post to which she referred. If it were to come to a point where a mask mandate is considered, he requested that maybe a survey could be done before anything is formally passed.

Maryn Bridges asked if council believed they were bringing fear into the community, pointing out there have been a lot of people curious as to whether council is considering a mandate. Bannan said he put the resolution on the agenda, and did not do it to promote fear. It’s about calculated risk and public health, he said, and if it were an outbreak of another disease it would be the same approach.

“This is just looking out for the health and safety of our citizens,” Bannan said, and is support for those on the front lines. For those who choose not to wear masks, he said the resolution is not there to state they are doing the wrong thing. Bridges is hopeful that people will take the same view of “do as you will” and come out okay in the end.