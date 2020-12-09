City council gives support to PPHD

During the regular Monday night meeting of the Chadron City Council, members voted to approve a resolution to support Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) and the local/regional hospitals in connection with COVID-19 and efforts to slow the spread of the disease.
Council Member Miles Bannan, still serving as mayor prior to the council’s reorganization later in the evening, said it’s important to have the resolution in front of the council as a reminder of the important steps to limit the spread, keep schools open and protect the at-risk population of Chadron. He emphasized it does not go so far as to create any kind of mask mandate or enforcement by the city to wear masks. It is a communication tool, he said, to help people remember that “we’re all in this together. We have to look out for each other, and protect each other and ourselves.”
Though the vote to approve the resolution was unanimous, councilmembers heard from several people’s concerns with regard to COVID-19, masking and the emotions that can come with wearing or not wearing one.
Tracy Schuler noted there are already recommendations on the national and state level, and questioned why there needed to be a separate resolution on the city level. Council Member Keith Crofutt, serving as Vice Mayor prior to the later reorganization, pointed out that the resolution shows that the council supports the PPHD’s recommendations and questioned what it could hurt. Schuler said she was concerned about what the next step would be after making recommendations.
Joseph Applegarth objected to any mandate to wear masks, as it could take a lot more effort to reverse the decision at a later date. Applegarth also argued mask wearing doesn’t prevent disease, and stress from arguing about whether masks should be worn could kill people faster than the disease.
Council Member Mark Werner pointed out there is no ordinance before them that would create a mask mandate, and any ordinance has to go through three readings. He added there would be difficulty in enforcing such a mandate with only the few officers Chadron has.
Later in the meeting, Crofutt pointed out that the council could not just ignore everyone and make a mandate, and PPHD does not have the authority to make a mandate for the city.
Michaele Vance expressed concern that fear tactics could be used by people in town to force others to wear masks. She pointed out a recent social media post by a hospital staff member has already made her fearful. Further, she added she and her son have undergone treatment for breathing and wearing a mask makes things more difficult. While she wears a mask in establishments that require it and understands there is not an ordinance for a mandate, her concern is those who don’t wear masks are becoming vilified.
Tony Tangwall was concerned that it’s recommended people contact PPHD and the Center for Disease Control for advice on how to spend the holidays while social distancing. He further noted the council should not be one that operates in fear as that fear could easily spread and be hard to control. He also offered prayers for the city and the council.
Isaac Sager wanted to also pre-emptively state that he is opposed to a mask mandate, and understood that was not before the council Monday night. He also echoed Vance’s comments, and that he also saw the post to which she referred. If it were to come to a point where a mask mandate is considered, he requested that maybe a survey could be done before anything is formally passed.
Maryn Bridges asked if council believed they were bringing fear into the community, pointing out there have been a lot of people curious as to whether council is considering a mandate. Bannan said he put the resolution on the agenda, and did not do it to promote fear. It’s about calculated risk and public health, he said, and if it were an outbreak of another disease it would be the same approach.
“This is just looking out for the health and safety of our citizens,” Bannan said, and is support for those on the front lines. For those who choose not to wear masks, he said the resolution is not there to state they are doing the wrong thing. Bridges is hopeful that people will take the same view of “do as you will” and come out okay in the end.
In other council proceedings, there was plenty of reorganization. Following the reading of results from the General election, council members Crofutt and Joseph Johndreau were sworn in. Crofutt was re-elected to the council in the November election, and on the same night Johndreau was newly-elected. Through a secret ballot, Mark Werner was elected Mayor, and Cheryl Welch Vice Mayor, for the next two years.
Johndreau will replace outgoing member George Klein, who was honored for his years of service and shown appreciation by all council members.
The resignation of City Manager Greg Yanker was accepted, effective Dec. 31. Yanker said he is pursuing the next chapter in his life, one that allows him to get back into engineering and construction. Council expressed their appreciation for his service.
Prior to accepting his resignation, council approved ratifying all of Yanker’s actions, as the city’s League Association of Risk Management (LARM) representative.
A proposal from IntraLinks for network server upgrades was approved, 4-1, in the amount of $17,925.65. The action was tabled at a previous meeting as Crofutt wanted to gather more information. Though he got the information he asked for, Crofutt still was the one “no” vote on the proposal.
Resolutions were approved for plans and specifications for the Fourth Street paving project – from Mears to Maple – and for the Fourth Street water main replacement – from Main to King.
A resolution was approved, for specifications for a rescue truck for the fire department and to authorize notice to bidders. Chadron Volunteer Fire Department Chief Branden Martens said, “This is a very exciting truck for us.” He noted it is very versatile, and used to respond to rural and city in a variety of incidents. Bids are due by Jan. 21.
