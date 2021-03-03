City council hears fire chief report, concern

Also during the meeting, council heard from Stan Little, Chairman and CEO of Southern Airways, and Mark Cestari, Chief Commercial Officer of the airline. Southern is the airline council recommended for the new Chadron Essential Air Service provider. That recommendation has been forward on to the Department of Transportation.

Little expressed his appreciation to council for their endorsement, and that he enjoyed touring the city Monday. “We are very much interested in being a part of this community,” he said, “and making sure we establish ties that will make your air service successful for the long haul.” He further believes that, in meeting with people, they have taken the first steps to bringing people back to the airport who have not been there for years.

Little understands the city has not had reliable service for many years, from multiple airlines, which comes back to influence people into thinking the airport is bad. It is his goal to restore people’s faith in the airport. He’s hopeful the DOT will approve Southern as the air service provider by April 1, which would allow the airline to begin service on June 1.