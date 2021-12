The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency from 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Friday. The emergency may be extended as needed or until the snow has been removed from the streets.

During a snow emergency, all vehicles, trailers and other obstructions must be removed from the designated Snow Emergency Routes. Failure to do so could result in a ticket and/or vehicle being towed.

Snow Emergency Routes include: Main Street from 1st to 5th; Chadron Avenue from 1st to 3rd; Second Street from Bordeaux to Morehead; and Third Street - King to Mears.

More information is available online at chadron-nebraska.com/227/Snow-Emergency-Routes

