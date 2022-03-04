 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City declares snow emergency

snow

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency, effective from Friday at 11 p.m. until Saturday at 5 p.m. and will remain in effect until further notice, or when all the snow in the streets has been removed.

When a snow emergency has been declared all vehicles, trailers and obstructions must be removed from the designated snow emergency routes.

Vehicles, trailers or obstructions remaining on the routes may be ticketed or towed at the owners' expense. More information about the snow emergency routes is available on the City’s website.

