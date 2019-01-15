The City of Chadron may have a grant opportunity to install wayfinding signs, but the amount of staff time required to develop a plan for the project prompted concern from some council members.
Wayfinding guide signs are those that direct tourists and other users to key civic, cultural, visitor and recreational attractions that have a common color or identification enhancement marker. The Dawes County Travel Board approached the city last fall with a grant opportunity to install at least some wayfinding signs within the city. Initially, the city would provide an in-kind match of labor and equipment to install the signs and the labor to develop an overall plan for the signs – what attractions would merit a sign and where those signs would be located.
The proposal was discussed by the council earlier this month after a city staff recommendation to develop the plan and apply for the grant funds over the next several months, with possible installation this fall.
The staff time, particularly to develop the plan, was a concern for Vice Mayor Keith Crofutt and Councilman Mark Werner.
Both said they like the idea of wayfinding signs but were concerned the project would take too much staff time and suggested the city explore ways to get volunteers involved in developing the plan – either through a community committee or with the assistance of the Travel Board.
“It doesn’t seem like a great priority,” Crofutt said, adding that it is more of a “check the box” item.
Werner said he would rather the city staff focus on reviewing the city’s comprehensive plan and how the vision spelled out in that document is being achieved.
The council met in a special workshop in February 2018 to review the plan, taking a look at what has been accomplished to allow council members and staff to set the next priorities. Since the approval of the most recent comprehensive plan, the city has completed a downtown revitalization grant and is pursuing the development of the Downtown Plaza. The Business Improvement District has replanted storm-damaged trees and installed planters in the downtown district.
A recently completed housing study will help the city move forward as it tries to solve housing issues identified during the planning process, and the Problem Resolution Team continues to address problem properties.
Solar lights were installed in Memorial Park, and of course, the city has opened its enclosed aquatics center since the comprehensive plan was last updated. Airport upgrades have also been significant in that time, and new welcome signs were installed on the south, west and east entrances to town.
The wayfinding signs under discussion are one of the items mentioned in the comprehensive plan as a step to improving navigation around the city and tourist interaction. The city’s downtown master plan sets the stage for increasing tourism, according to the document.
“However, a more formal tourism development plan should be created to help coordinate the efforts between the city, the tourism board, a downtown management entity, downtown property owners and other partners to increase tourism in the downtown district,” the comprehensive plan reads.
Activities listed as ways to accomplish that vision include: enhancing storefronts, upper story development, a downtown museum/store and wayfaring or directional signs.
A comprehensive plan serves as a guiding document, mainly for land development, that aids the city in being resilient and sustainable in the face of changes. Comprehensive plans are required for any governmental entity to carry out zoning regulations and should be updated every five to 10 years.
Chadron updated its 1997 comprehensive plan in a process that stretched over several months in 2014, formally approving the new document in April 2015. During the first reading of the draft comprehensive plan in March 2015, Scott Day of Urban Development Services, who helped work on the plan, told the council the city needs to find ways to make Chadron – particularly the downtown area – a base camp for tourists in the region.