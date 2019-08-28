As part of Monday’s budget discussions, the Chadron City Council had a philosophical debate about the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center and how best to fund the debt service against it.
The $6 million project was completed in 2017, enclosing the city’s deteriorating outdoor pool and adding a splash pad, therapy pool and water slide. Four million of the project was designed to be paid for with a voter-approved sales tax, and another $2 million was to be raised through grants and fundraising. The fundraising efforts came in at less than expected, though the council did not have exact figures in front of them Monday.
The sales tax is expected to end in fiscal year 2025-26, and the city has determined that sales tax alone will fall short of meeting the obligations. The council began setting aside $125,000 from its general fund to offset that shortfall a couple of years ago.
Should the city discontinue that set-aside starting in fiscal year 2021, there will be a $950,000 shortfall, said City Manager Greg Yanker. If the city continues that set aside, it will be $75,000 short of having the necessary monies to pay the bond off in the final year. A $135,750 transfer each year moving forward would put the city in a position to pay off the bond on time with no shortage.
“This is all assuming sales tax remains flat,” said Yanker, explaining that those numbers would change if sales tax collections go up or down.
Councilman George Klein suggested the city explore asking voters to extend the sales tax by three and a half years. That would allow the city to meet the obligations with sales tax funds alone and use the $125,000 set-aside for other needs in the general fund each year. He also suggested it might be possible to add a less costly renovation of the Chadron Public Library to that referendum and complete two projects, though Vice Mayor Keith Crofutt said he doesn’t like multi-platform referendums.
“These are pie in the sky things,” Klein said, and if voters opposed the measure, the city would be forced to continue its current efforts.
A sales tax report provided to the council earlier this month indicated that for the current fiscal year, the sales tax for the aquatic center bond is on pace to meet this year’s budget if trends continue.
The city collected $349,006.94 of the budgeted $450,000 in the first nine months of the fiscal year. October, February and June were the highest grossing months, each generating more than $41,000 toward the debt, while April was the lowest at $33,437.50. The city collected more than $473,000 in the 2017-18 fiscal year, and the budget for collections during the current fiscal year was scaled down from that figure.
Total revenues for the Aquatics Center, which includes facility use fees from the Chadron Community Hospital and reimbursements based on the city’s agreement with Chadron State College, total more than $221,100 for the first nine months of 2018-19. Expenses for that period total just under $253,900, putting the city’s subsidization of the facility at $32,737 through June 30.
The Aquatics Center generated a profit in October of 2018, as well as in January, February and April of this year. The largest profit - $27,022 – came in January, while the smallest - $1,608 – was in April. The facility operated at a loss during the other months. The smallest loss was $876 in November 2018, while the largest was $28,330 in March when the city was required to pay $26,384 toward its annual insurance premium.