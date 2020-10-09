City Hall home to Tuesday forum

The Chadron City Hall will be home to a forum next Tuesday, Oct. 13, beginning at 6 p.m. This event will provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the candidates and ask questions prior to November's General election.

As of Friday morning, candidates who have agreed to speak at the forum are: Joseph Johndreau, who is on the ticket for Chadron City Council with Keith Crofutt and A.J. Bassett; Marisa Betson, who is running for Dawes County Commissioner against Levi Grant; and Tanya Storer, who is running against Tom Brewer for Member of the Legislature District 43.