City issues wind advisory

The City of Chadron issued advisories related to Monday's high winds until 8 p.m. Reports from the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyo. were gusts reaching nearly 65 miles per hour.

No travel was advised at this time unless it is an emergency, and the extreme winds are causing blowing dust and low visibility. People should also be cautious of falling tree branches that can damage vehicles and homes, and the possibility of power outages.

One such outage was reported at about 9:30 a.m. by Nebraska Public Power District. The outage affects about 450 customers in the southwest area of the city, including Chadron Community Hospital and Chadron State College.

The college closed its campus Monday morning, though residence halls and dining services remained open. The hospital has emergency generators.