City manager appreciative of experience

During the Chadron City Council’s Dec. 7 meeting, council members expressed sorrow as they accepted the resignation of City Manager Greg Yanker. With is final day Dec. 31, Yanker will leave the position after serving just over three years from his start in August of 2017.

Prior to coming to Chadron, Yanker was a city engineer in Colorado. The manager position with Chadron was the first city administration job he’s had, so it was a new experience coming into it. Prior to accepting the position, he and his wife made plans to move back to the Panhandle. The city manager position was available, and Yanker saw it to be a great fit and a way to get involved in the community.

Yanker said the duties from being a city engineer compared to those of a city manager were similar in nature. Where he was at in Colorado, he managed some staff and presented information to the city council much like he did here. However, in Chadron he’s found himself managing different full departments.

Working with public safety was also a new challenge to him, but he worked well with Police Chief Tim Lordino and other officers to get a better understanding of the challenges faced by the department.