City manager contract formally approved

Also during the meeting, council member Miles Bannan, who also serves on the Fur Trade Days Board, reported on the return of the event this summer. Everything will be the same as it was in 2019, he said, with the most recent development being fliers going out to the primary and intermediate schools notifying students that they will each be getting one voucher for a carnival ride wristband.

In past years the vouchers have gone home with student, but may have gotten lost in the abundance of year-end paperwork and discarded. To help make sure this doesn’t happen, the vouchers will actually be in the Chadron Chamber of Commerce/Northwest Nebraska Tourism office for parents to pick up, before the end of the month. Wristband vouchers will also be available at local banks and online at furtradedays.com. The site will also have a list of events for the 45th Fur Trade Days, July 7-11.

Free swim dates of May 31 and July 10 were approved for the Aquatics and Wellness Center, and the city manager was empowered to review the wage scales of lifeguards and other seasonal employees and make necessary adjustments to increase those rates.