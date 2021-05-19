City manager contract formally approved

Monday night at the Chadron City Council meeting, months of selection and negotiation finally came to a close as council approved a city manager employment contract with John Sutherland of Rapid City. Sutherland and Scott Meszaros of Seward, Alaska were the final two candidates out of the initial pool of 30, and fairly evenly matched. Thought Meszaros was the initial selection and had affirmed he would take the position, he later turned it down before negotiations began.
During the meeting, Sutherland addressed council and expressed his happiness in working with Chadron. “You’ve got a terrific foundation laid,” he said, “on which we can build a strong and exciting future for the city of Chadron. I’m really looking forward to this opportunity . . . I think there’s a wonderful opportunity to lend my experience to what you’ve got going here, and have us go several steps further. I’m excited.”
Sutherland, who will begin June 1 at an annual salary of $100,000, added he will keep an open door policy during his time here.
In other action, following a brief public hearing during which there was no comment it was decided to keep the special levy for maintenance of the Business Improvement District at $1.75 per square foot. Mayor Mark Werner abstained on the 4-0 vote.
A resolution passed 4-1 to amend the LB 840 Economic Development Plan to include WorkForce housing as an eligible activity. Under the resolution, the LB 840 will come before council on June 21 to present guidelines on how the funds will be applied for and distributed.
Prior to approving the resolution, council member Joe Johndreau — who voted “no” on it — raised concern that there was a “cart before the horse” situation happening, and requested any action be tabled until guidelines and process for the funds was set. Johndreau’s formal motion to table failed 1-4, with his being the only affirmative vote.
Three resolutions were passed for special designated licenses, to allow Wild’s Bar & Grill to cater at wedding receptions on June 12, July 31 and Sept. 25.
Agreements with the USDA Rural Development through the Rural Housing Service were approved. Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo explained the grants were applied for over the past six months had a requirement to have council pass the agreement, which the USDA failed to mention. The action taken Monday resolves that.
Projects funded by the grants include a generator for the Water Department, two pickups for Public Works, a rescue truck for the fire department and an SUV for the police department.
A resolution to write off an uncollectable account of A&M Aviation in the amount of $26,310.99. This is what would have been profit to the city on fuel that A&M sold.
A payment of $6,917.40 was approved to Vintage Masonry, for a building to the existing water plant building to house the new emergency generator. The total project amount is $53.335.
Also during the meeting, council member Miles Bannan, who also serves on the Fur Trade Days Board, reported on the return of the event this summer. Everything will be the same as it was in 2019, he said, with the most recent development being fliers going out to the primary and intermediate schools notifying students that they will each be getting one voucher for a carnival ride wristband.
In past years the vouchers have gone home with student, but may have gotten lost in the abundance of year-end paperwork and discarded. To help make sure this doesn’t happen, the vouchers will actually be in the Chadron Chamber of Commerce/Northwest Nebraska Tourism office for parents to pick up, before the end of the month. Wristband vouchers will also be available at local banks and online at furtradedays.com. The site will also have a list of events for the 45th Fur Trade Days, July 7-11.
Free swim dates of May 31 and July 10 were approved for the Aquatics and Wellness Center, and the city manager was empowered to review the wage scales of lifeguards and other seasonal employees and make necessary adjustments to increase those rates.
The point was raised that lifeguards at the Chadron pool begin at $9 per hour, which can then go up to $9.25 if they earn their Water Safety Instructor (WSI) license, but lifeguards at the state park start at $10.25 and public works seasonal employees start at $10 per hour. It was mentioned that the lifeguards are at the low end of the scale, and if their pay increases, slight adjustments would have to be made to other employee rates.
Finance Officer Puzzo presented on the city budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022, emphasizing that this is the first discussion for the budget, and numbers were very preliminary.
Among the figures presented, General Fund revenue is projected at $4,351,222, compared to the 2020-21 adopted budget revenue. Streets Fund revenue is projected at $960.370 compared to $945,130 a year ago, the Water Fund revenue projection is $967,000 compared to $1,127,200 and Wastewater Fund revenue is a projected $833,520 compared to $1,057,596.
Puzzo noted that, as water rates were increased last year, it’s expected wastewater rates will increase for the coming fiscal year. She also pointed out that, at the end of the current fiscal year, the city will have 25% in reserve of its Government Fund. Upcoming budget meetings include a fee discussion on June 21 and a budget workshop July 15, as well as an additional workshop if necessary. The first reading of the budget is scheduled for Aug. 2.
As a final point of action, Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein was appointed to the Problem Resolution Team. Former chief Tim Lordino also served on the team, prior to his resignation earlier this year.