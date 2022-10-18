City manager resignation accepted

Monday night, the Chadron City Council formally accepted the resignation of City Manager John Sutherland.

Sutherland, who had come out of retirement to take the position on June 1, 2021 after the resignation of Greg Yanker at the end of 2020, stated in a letter to council that he was grateful to serve the citizens of Chadron, but that he “no longer [has] the energy to successfully discharge the duties of the position to my satisfaction.”

Though the letter states Sutherland’s intent to resign effective Oct. 28, council approved his request to be done Oct. 25, as it is the end of the pay period and would make it less complicated to not have to pay him for one or two days.

Following the council’s approval of the resignation, it was decided to appoint Tom Menke as interim city manager. Menke already serves as utilities superintendent, as well as the president of the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education. Though a formal contract is expected at the first council meeting in November, the process to begin searching for a new official city manager was postponed until after the new council is seated, following the Nov. 8 general election.

Prior to accepting the resignation, there was some concern expressed of how Sutherland has been handling the personnel manual update, particularly in keeping the council informed on progress. During his report to the board, Sutherland said there are a lot of redundancies in the current personnel policy, and he’s received a recommendation for a law firm that specializes in personnel policies and law, and they have cleaned the document up.

He is looking to have a document in hand that has a good starting point, which can then be taken around to supervisors and employees to get feedback and direction.

Council member Miles Bannan said he was unaware this was happening. He knew there was discussion of difficulties with the personnel manual, and he was surprised the council did not know it was going forward.

Sutherland said it was his understanding that everyone knew it was moving forward, and various council members have shared some action was needed so he “took the bull by the horns and did something.”

Council Member Joe Johndreau understood Sutherland was instructed to take action, and expressed his appreciation to Sutherland.

Bannan said the council should be involved with determining the direction of the policy. There hasn’t been a lot of discussion about simply being presented with a final document to vote on, he added, though it’s happened several times and is not something he enjoys.

Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson emphasized that revising the personnel policy and manual is not something that should be done quickly, and should involve all employees. “It’s the employees that it’s going to affect,” she said, adding her surprise that the revision process has gotten this far.

Also at the meeting, the One and Six Year Plan for Chadron streets was accepted, following a public hearing.

One year projects include a complete tear out and resurfacing of the 100 and 200 blocks of East Sixth, and patches on the 200 block of East Seventh.

Six year projects are: multiphase asphalt resurfacing on East Sixth, from Ann to Beech; truck route reconstruction of North Main, from First to West Niobrara; asphalt resurfacing of the 200 block of Maple, West Sixth from main to Chadron, East Fifth from Main to Bordeaux, Beech from Third to Sixth, North Main from Niobrara to Norfolk, and the intersection of Sixth and Mears; New construction on West Ninth, from Centennial to Pine; and curb and gutter on East Second from King to Shelton, and on west Second from Mears to Morehead.

During the hearing, former mayor John Coates expressed his disappointment with there not being much time for the public to comment on the plan before its Oct. 31 deadline, and suggested having neighborhood meetings for residents to input on what they would like to see fixed. Though it was pointed out to Coates that people don’t typically come to the hearings, council was also interested in using his suggestion going forward, as people will have the plan information to comment on.

Action was taken on several vehicles. Council approved the purchase of a new John Deere 524P Wheel Loader in the amount of $206,100, but will wait to approve financing. Parks Superintendent Scott Schremmer noted this approval will get them closer to being on the list of John Deere projects to be built, but until they are formally on the list — which is expected in the next 10 days — the price could change.

A Jan. 10 resolution for a new 2022 V6 hybrid police interceptor SUV for the Chadron Police Department was rescinded. Police Chief Rick Hickstein noted that, due to supply chain issues, the vehicle could not be built and was cancelled. Council then approved specifications for a new 2022-23 police/special service package SUV, with a trade-in option. Hickstein plans to take the specifications to local dealers, to quickly bring the department’s vehicle fleet up and improve the efficiency of the patrols.

Specifications were also approved for a new 2024 ambulance for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Branden Martens emphasized the importance of getting the bid on the new vehicle awarded quickly, as he was informed there would be a price increase on Nov. 3. To that end, council approved a special meeting on Nov. 1 to award the bid.

AMGL will be the firm providing auditing services for the fiscal years ending Sept 30, 2022, Sept. 30, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024. Maximum fees for the services will be $41,200 for the 2022 audit, $42,200 for 2023 and $43,200 for 2024.

Council also authorized the posting of $20,000 in grant availability for Chadron Community betterment funds generated through Keno and the Public Alliance for Community Energy.

Also during the meeting, council heard from Rick Arnold of the Nebraska Game and Parks regarding the deer management program. According to the census in December of 2019, there were 336 deer in the Chadron area. In the first year of the program, 2021, 82 animals were culled. Of those 27 were fawns, which were not included in the number of animals with Chronic Wasting Diseases, as it is more likely adults will have the disease. Eight deer tested positive for CWD.

Following the culling, there were 226 in and around Chadron.

In 2022, 36 deer were harvested, 10 of which were fawns. One adult tested positive for CWD.

Arnold further pointed out that, as a result of the program, human safety issues are nil and private property destruction is on the decline. There have been few complaints, he added, and the deer population is remaining stable or seeing reduction.

Venison from the deer is utilized for human consumption and feasible and of benefit to those in need. So far, 44 families have been helped.

Arnold also pointed out this is the first year he’s seen cutaneous fibromas, more commonly known as “deer warts”, on the deer, and asked people to be aware of this. He’s hopeful the one animal spotted with the virus was moved out before it could spread to any other deer.

Great Plains Communications Vice President of Government Affairs and Vice President of Operations West Chris Wulf spoke to council regarding the upcoming fiber-to-the-home and business project proposed for Chadron. The two noted that there are grants available to provide fiber optic lines to communities, but Chadron did not qualify for them. Instead, the company is putting up its own money to provide the fiber lines.