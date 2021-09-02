City, police to enforce parking rules

The City of Chadron, in its continued efforts to keep the city a comfortable and attractive place to visit and live, will be working with residents, through enforcement efforts, in the coming weeks to limit parking where it is prohibited within the City of Chadron. Officer Mark Cloyd with the Chadron Police Department would like to remind residents that parking within thirty feet of a curb intersect at intersections, within five feet of driveways, within 15 feet of fire hydrants, and parking across sidewalks is prohibited. Additionally, parking left side to curb against traffic is also prohibited.
The City of Chadron’s parking ordinances can be located online at https://www.chadron-nebraska.com/DocumentCenter/View/638/Chapter-16-Article-3-Parking.
Those who would like clarification regarding parking within the City of Chadroncan contact an officer at the Chadron Police Department for further details.
Also, feel free to contact Officer Cloyd, at the Chadron Police Department at (308) 432-0510 or by e-mail at mcloyd@chadronpd.com.