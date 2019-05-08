The City of Chadron and its Fraternal Order of Police have failed to reach a contract agreement, and the union has filed a complaint against the city with the state’s Commission of Industrial Relations.
The complaint was filed in April after the two sides could not reach a collective bargaining agreement for the contract year covering Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019.
“The overall compensation received by Respondent’s (the city) employees in the bargaining unit represented by the Petitioner (the police union) is not comparable to the prevailing wages, hours, benefits and conditions of employment maintained for the same or similar work for workers exhibiting the same skills under the same or similar working conditions,” the filing says.
At dispute specifically are wages, benefits and the overall compensation practices of the city toward members of the Fraternal Order of Police, Northern Panhandle Lodge.
The Chadron City Council approved its final best offer to the union Monday, and rejected the final best offer from the union. There was very little discussion about the issue, upon the advice of Chadron City Attorney Adam Edmund.
“We are in litigation,” he said, warning council members to refrain from discussing details in open session.