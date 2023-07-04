On June 29, the City of Chadron was the recipient of $500,000, which will go toward determining whether several locations in the city can be developed. Typically known as “Brownfields,” these properties are often abandoned, and development can be hindered by the presence of hazardous substances in the soil.

The grant for the City, received from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), will be used to conduct Phase I and Phase II environmental site assessments, develop a Brownfield inventory and prep cleanup plans.

Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation Director Deb Cottier said about five years ago the Panhandle Area Development District (PADD) received a significant Brownfields grant. Meetings were conducted to create a site inventory and put together a priority list.

From that meeting, the following properties were identified as Brownfields; included in the list is the recommendation for the spaces. It should be noted that, though the former hospital property was listed as possibly being reusable as a care facility, this list was generated in 2016, prior to the building being razed. However, demolition was one of the recommendations.

Other properties that were on the list, such as the former gas station at Third and Cedar, have since been developed as well.

• Meat Market, Second and Bordeaux, vacant; Reuse — public event space; restaurant.

• Recycling Center, East Frist and Chapin; Reuse — big greenhose business to produce year-round veggies; public event space; wholesale business or factory.

• Elevators on First, near Lake, owned by West Plains Grain; Reuse — playground.

• Old gas building on First; Reuse – brewery/restaurant.

• Olde Main Street Inn; First and Main, ground floor occupied, former gas staion; Reuse – restaurant that serves drinks rather than bar that serves food; restaurant; restaurant/bikeshop/sporting goods; retail – gift shop, artists co-op.

• First and Main, east side, used for storage; Reuse – Facelift for the building front; new condos; trailhead/expanded park;

• NE NW RR yard, turntable; north of tracks, west of Main; Phase I done; Reuse – Upscale restaurant

• NPPD Generation Building, Chadron and West First, in use; Reuse – apartments; micro-brewery; restaurant

• Building across from NPPD, Chadron between West first and West Second, vacant; Reuse: new condos; high end restaurant or retail store.

• Trailer park on West Second west of Oak; Reuse - apartment complexes; micro home community.

• Trailer park on Maple, south of West Fourth; Reuse - redevelop for housing.

• Old refinery north of Big Bats; Reuse - park.

• Gas station/auto repair at Third and Bordeaux; Reuse- tear down old pumps/sign, make it look like a shop; ice cream shop or pizzeria

• First Street properties; Reuse – three or more classy home décor or consignment shops.

Presenting the check last Thursday was EPA Region 7 Land, Chemical, and Redevelopment Division Director Jeff Robichaud, Anita Eckhardt and Jennifer Morris with the Brownfields program, and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Brownfields Coordinator Taryn Horn.

Morris is hopeful that, with the opportunity here in Chadron, other communities in the Panhandle can see what can be done. She further added PADD recently finished an assessment coalition grant.

Chadron Building/Zoning Official Janet Johnson said Phase I assessments have been completed on the old Chadron Community Hospital property and the Nebraska Department of Roads properties, and some gas station properties. This provides a bit of a jump start on things, she added.

Johnson also acknowledged Cottier, Chadron Community Hospital CEO Nathan Hough and High Plains Community Development Director Autumn Calkins for their input in the grant application.

Morris noted after finding sites that need cleaned up, the City can then apply for grants to assist with that process. “It’s the beginning of a journey,” she said.

Robichaud called the grant presentation a momentous occasion. “Investing in communities and making sure they are healthier, cleaner and economically better is a priority of the [EPA},” he said, “and a cornerstone of the Brownfields program.”

The EPA is proud to select Chadron for the grant, Robichaud said, emphasizing the city beat out 150 other cities around the country for it. The effort was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, he continued, so this is not just a “once in a generation” moment, but once in the EPA’s history to inject some money into the Midwest.

He’s hopeful that, in the five years of this grant, he’ll see additional grant applications from the City of Chadron.

Chadron Mayor George Klein said as he read through the list of the targeted areas on the grant application, he noted there have been some steps taken to prep them but much more needs to be done. He expressed appreciation for the grant on behalf of himself and the citizens of Chadron, and acknowledged the work put in by former city manager John Christensen and former Mayor Mark Werner for the initial grant submission and necessary re-submissions as needed.