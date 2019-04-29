The City of Chadron began repair work on its West Storage Tank this week.
The tank is part of the city’s water system and will be taken offline in order for the repairs on both the interior and exterior of the tank to take place. The project is scheduled for completion sometime in June.
According to a press release issued Monday, the city will make efforts to minimize disruptions in service during the project, including reducing its watering efforts at city-owned facilities such as the parks and ball fields.
“We will be asking the citizens to minimize their water usage, including the watering of lawns, washing of cars, etc., during this time period to maintain an adequate amount of water for the entire town,” the press release said.