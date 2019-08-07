With the first reading of the budget behind them, the Chadron City Council is facing tough decisions as the draft reviewed Monday allocates the city’s entire ending cash balance to the upcoming budget and still requires an additional $119,795 from cash reserves to balance.
Without those allocations, which the council had hoped to avoid, there is an estimated $350,000 deficit between expenditures and revenues. That’s an improvement from the $1.3 million deficit projected in May when the city first began working on its budget; the gap has also decreased from a $625,000 deficit that existed in July during the council’s budget workshop.
But steep hikes expected in health insurance and the possibility of not receiving a dividend from workers compensation made it impossible to balance the budget for the first reading. Health insurance costs to the city are expected to increase by 10-15%, while the dividend the city receives from workers compensation each year has decreased in recent years. The current version of the budget includes no dividend revenues from workers compensation.
The initial reading Monday also eliminated many improvements the city hoped to accomplish in 2019-20. Capital projects removed from the budget include funding for a vehicle in the zoning and parks departments, a vehicle replacement at the police department, and heating in the barrel hangar at the airport. The fire department saw its budget request for $75,000 toward the future purchase of a new truck slashed in half, and the city is proposing a new top coating on the library roof rather than replacing it. City Manager Greg Yanker said that decision came from further discussions with a roofing expert and the city’s insurance adjuster.
The city council won’t approve a final budget until the third reading, scheduled in September. Between now and then the council faces tough choices.
“The …increase in insurance seems unfathomable to,” said Councilman Mark Werner. “It ate up all our increased revenue. We cannot forever defer capital improvement…This is unsustainable.”
Yanker suggested the city look at its opportunities to add to the revenue side of the books. That would likely come from an increase to property taxes, though Werner was quick to point out that even if the city went to its maximum mill levy it would not generate enough funds to cover the deficit.
“We can’t tax our way into health,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
“On the flip side, we can’t cut our way out of the deficit,” Yanker replied.
“It went from manageable to unmanageable, and frankly, to me, a crisis,” Werner added.
Ultimately, it comes down to services the city provides and staff, said Vice Mayor Keith Crofutt.
“As part of this budget process, we haven’t talked about level of service,” agreed Mayor Miles Bannan, noting that now may be the time to do so. For example, does the city continue to plow residential streets, keep the same number of police officers, and operate the library, aquatics center and parks at the same level it always has? Council members were asked to come back for the second reading with suggestions on level of service options.
“We’ve got a lot of hard decisions in front of us,” Mayor Bannan said.
Vice Mayor Crofutt urged the public to come forward with creative solutions.
“Challenge is an understatement for this budget. Any ideas are worthy to share and discuss,” he said.