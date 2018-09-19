The Chadron Municipal Airport is losing its fixed-based operator but gaining additional rental income from the Transportation Security Administration.
City Manager Greg Yanker informed the council Monday that fixed-base operator Mark Hutton notified the city he wishes to terminate his contract. A&M Aviation has served as the FBO at Chadron since 2008, providing general aviation services including maintenance, fueling, hangaring and apron tie-down operations for private aircraft based at the facility.
The city met with Hutton in July to address $35,000 in delinquent payments due to the city from A&M. At the time, Hutton promised to bring his account current by the end of August. Yanker said Monday the company still owes its fuel flow payments, and the city has begun the legal process to collect the arrearage. Staff is also contacting airport tenants and Boutique Air to open a dialogue about how to best manage the absence of an FBO.
“We will be looking to solicit proposals for an FBO,” Yanker said. The last time the city searched for a fixed based operator, it took more than a year to fill the position.
The city also discussed a new lease agreement with the TSA Monday, one that will generate an additional $15,000 in rental income. TSA currently leases space in the terminal building, but has outgrown that area. The new agreement will allow TSA to lease additional square footage in the barrel hangar, a portion of which was remodeled to accommodate the TSA offices. The federal government will pay the city $24,860 annually in rent under the new lease.
In another matter related to the airport, the city agreed to renew a lease with Goodman Brothers to allow them use of land surrounding the airport for agricultural purposes. The land falls outside the perimeter fencing, and the family was granted access as part of the original lease many years ago. Goodman Brothers will maintain the perimeter fencing and some of the roads and bridges in the area as part of the lease agreement. The lease is good for five years on its initial term and can be renewed under five one-year extensions after that.
In other business, the council had a first reading on changes to its ordinance governing the declaration of snow emergencies. If the changes are approved after three readings, the city will issue snow emergency declarations primarily through Code Red. Other means of notifications will include listing them on the city’s website and through local media.
Code Red is a free service residents can sign up for to have emergency notifications sent to their landline or cell phone (call or text). There is a link on the city’s website for those interested in signing up for Code Red.
Finally, the city awarded a bid to Fuller Construction to make repairs in the stair screen room at the wastewater treatment plant, where large particles are screened out of the wastewater. Fuller Construction’s bid of $31,000 was under the engineer’s estimate of $54,500 and drastically lower than the only other bid – Weiss Construction’s $132,747.