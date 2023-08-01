Claire “Twink” Coffee Brown, the oldest of the four daughters of the late Bill and Virginia Coffee of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, July 25 at her home in Tucson, Ariz., just a few days before she was planning to be in Harrison with family members for the 150-year celebration of the founding of the Coffee Ranches that are prominent in Sioux County.

She would have been 80 years old on Sunday, July 30. Her death followed a brief illness.

Twink graduated from Harrison High School in 1959 and from Chadron State College in 1962. Her husband, Thomas Brown, a native of Farnum, Neb., also graduated from CSC. Both earned doctorates in education.

In 2004, she was the recipient of the Excellence in Teaching Award given by the School of Education at the University of Albany in New York. She had been on the faculty of the Department of Education Administration and Policy Studies at the university since 1998. Her duties included supervising interns being trained to serve as school administrators. She also taught a graduate course in educational administration.

Also in 2004, her husband retired as superintendent of the South Colonie School System in Albany. The couple had lived in Arizona since that time. Both served on the advisory committee of the C.F. Coffee Cattlemen’s Gallery that is located in the Sandoz Center at Chadron State College.

Besides her husband, Dr. Brown’s survivors include their children, Teresa Ryan and Anthony Brown, and her sisters, Ann Wackman of Texas and Sara Radil and Sue Rusie, both of Omaha.