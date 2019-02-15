Several sessions of the National Diabetes Prevention Program are getting ready to begin across the Panhandle. The skills learned in the program will help participants better manage their weight and empower them to take control of their health. The program is right for individuals that have prediabetes, hypertension, other health risk factors, or need ongoing support for a healthy life style. Since 2012, over 1,000 participants have lost nearly 10,000 pounds across the Panhandle.
Making modest lifestyle changes now — like eating healthier, being more physically active, and managing stress — improve health and may help avoid type 2 diabetes. The best part is that through support from partners across the Panhandle this program is available to Panhandle adults at no cost, a $417 savings.
The programs meet weekly for the first 16 weeks, then every other week for the remainder of a year. This evidence-based program is designed to empower attendees to:
• Lose 5-7% of starting body weight
• Get 150 minutes physical activity weekly
• Learn healthy eating tips & manage stress
To learn more about the program or join today contact Cheri Farris, Health Educator with Pan-handle Public Health District. Cheri will connect you with a class in your community; an online option is also available. Email cfarris@pphd.org, call 308-220-8020, or register online at https://bit.ly/2wxn5k2.
Classes are starting across the Panhandle include:
• Chadron, Western Community Health Resources, at WCHR: Monday, March 4 at 4:30 p.m.
• Gordon, Nebraska Extention, Location TBA: Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.
• Alliance, Box Butte General Hospital: TBA