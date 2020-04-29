Closed plants impact meat prices

With several meat packing plants closing or put on limitations through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the restrictions put on interstate and international commerce, the impact is working its way to the consumer level.
Wacey Johnson with Grassland Gleanings of Whitney said they have 25 steers in a feed yard in Colorado. Typically, these animals are bought by a packer. However, with packing plants closing across the state, the feed yard has nobody to bid or buy those steers and nowhere to put the product. To combat this, she added, they have been selling direct to the customer.
Johnson further noted the sale barn prices have taken a significant blow. Though they are coming back now, she said, they aren’t like they were in December. For example, an old cow that would normally average about $900 now brings in only about $400.
The cattle market has seen some horrific nose dives, Johnson said, including three days were unable to buy due to pandemic related restrictions, and the meat packing plants not operating at their normal levels.
Of course, when the supply of meat is negatively impacted but the demand remains the same it can result in increased cost to the consumer. Johnson’s heard people say the increase in meat prices in stores is due to restaurants either closing or limiting their dine-in options. She said such things wouldn’t change things, as people are still eating the same number of meals and still needing meat for those meals. It is, she said, an issue of the demand being there but the supply is absent.
“The supply is there,” she said, “but it’s just standing in the field.”
Even if the price of meat goes up in the store, Johnson said the producers don’t see the same increase in what they receive for their animals. She is concerned with the possibility that some packing plants might get a monopoly in the industry, as well as origin labels not being required at this time. Not requiring the labels, she said, allows people to buy an animal from another country, but as long as it’s processed in the U.S. it can get a U.S. label
Though packers across the state are getting hit, Johnson pointed out the situation is also affecting local packers, who are now getting backed up because they have so many customers coming in. She encourages people to buy directly from the rancher, if possible. Those purchases benefit not only the rancher, but the farmer who sold him his hay to feed the cattle, and the companies who provided the fuel for the farmer to hay. Those companies then make donations to schools, businesses and back to the community, further stimulating the economy.
Johnson also noted they are working on putting together a market garden. She explained this is a large garden from which they can sell produce, or people can come to and pick their own vegetables. She encourages those who have concerns about farming and ranching industries to contact their local representatives and the Nebraska Legislature.
Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.39 million cattle on feed on April 1, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 7 percent from last year.
Placements during March totaled 380,000 head, down 11 percent from 2019.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of March totaled 475,000 head, up 12 percent from last year.
Other disappearance during March totaled 15,000 head, down 5,000 head from last year.
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on April 1, 2020. The inventory was 5 percent below April 1, 2019. The inventory included 7.08 million steers and steer calves, down 5 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 63 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.22 million head, down 7 percent from 2019.
Placements in feedlots during March totaled 1.56 million head, 23 percent below 2019. Placements were the lowest for March since the series began in 1996. Net placements were 1.50 million head. During March, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 310,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 220,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 410,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 402,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 155,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 60,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during March totaled 2.01 million head, 13 percent above 2019. Marketings were the second highest for March since the series began in 1996.
Other disappearance totaled 61,000 head during March, 12 percent below 2019.
