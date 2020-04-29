Closed plants impact meat prices

“The supply is there,” she said, “but it’s just standing in the field.”

Even if the price of meat goes up in the store, Johnson said the producers don’t see the same increase in what they receive for their animals. She is concerned with the possibility that some packing plants might get a monopoly in the industry, as well as origin labels not being required at this time. Not requiring the labels, she said, allows people to buy an animal from another country, but as long as it’s processed in the U.S. it can get a U.S. label

Though packers across the state are getting hit, Johnson pointed out the situation is also affecting local packers, who are now getting backed up because they have so many customers coming in. She encourages people to buy directly from the rancher, if possible. Those purchases benefit not only the rancher, but the farmer who sold him his hay to feed the cattle, and the companies who provided the fuel for the farmer to hay. Those companies then make donations to schools, businesses and back to the community, further stimulating the economy.