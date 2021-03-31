Closer to Home seeks volunteer groups

For those in need of a noon meal, the Closer to Home program helps to fill that gap. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at south entrance of the Masonic Lodge, 365 Main Street.
The program is currently seeking volunteer groups to help prepare meals. There are openings on recurring days such as the third Thursday or fourth Friday of the month, and some unusual days like the fifth Thursday that don’t occur very often but still need people to help out.
Volunteers are responsible to cook and dish up meals, and do a small amount of cleanup after. There are some donations of meat and non-perishables at the building, and groups looking to help are advised to stop by at 11 a.m. to see what’s available and what they would like to make. Masks are requested, and two to four volunteers are recommended.
The Closer to Home program is open for anyone who needs a noon meal, said Rachel Johnson, volunteer services director with Northwest Community Action Partnership. The original thought, she added, was to make it more of a community meal so those who were in need could feel part of the community. That was when the meals were served inside the Masonic Lodge, though, and when the pandemic hit all food was converted to curbside takeout during the pandemic so volunteer groups were not exposed to the public.
Board member Emily Rischling said there has been some discussion about opening the building again, and it could be July before it happens. She added the board wants to make sure everyone is comfortable reopening, and Johnson said there also needs to be discussion on procedures and whether the time a person can be in the building is limited.
Johnson said it was easier when meal requests were in the 20s and 30s, but since they’ve jumped to an average of 50 volunteers often have to hustle to get everything ready. Though a rare occurrence, she noted there are some days when there aren’t any volunteers and therefore no meal.
In 2020, the program saw 695 volunteer sign-ins, with volunteers serving 1,663 hours. Meal requests for children were up 75% in 2020, though the program met those needs and served 1,439 child meals last year.
In total, volunteers served 9,637 meals in 2020, an average of 41 per day or 683 per months. The biggest single day was Thanksgiving, which saw 92 meals, and the current average is about 50. Meal requests increased from an average of 25 per day to 45 during the pandemic.
Those who would like to sign up to prepare meals can visit the Closer to Home page on Facebook, or go to slotted.co/closertohome People can also donate financially to the program, or add to the pantry with donations such as canned vegetables and soups, cooking soups, canned meat and fruit, cracker and beans. Financial donations can be sent to the Chadron Community fund, PO Box 1351, Chadron NE 69337.