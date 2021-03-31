Closer to Home seeks volunteer groups

For those in need of a noon meal, the Closer to Home program helps to fill that gap. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at south entrance of the Masonic Lodge, 365 Main Street.

The program is currently seeking volunteer groups to help prepare meals. There are openings on recurring days such as the third Thursday or fourth Friday of the month, and some unusual days like the fifth Thursday that don’t occur very often but still need people to help out.

Volunteers are responsible to cook and dish up meals, and do a small amount of cleanup after. There are some donations of meat and non-perishables at the building, and groups looking to help are advised to stop by at 11 a.m. to see what’s available and what they would like to make. Masks are requested, and two to four volunteers are recommended.

The Closer to Home program is open for anyone who needs a noon meal, said Rachel Johnson, volunteer services director with Northwest Community Action Partnership. The original thought, she added, was to make it more of a community meal so those who were in need could feel part of the community. That was when the meals were served inside the Masonic Lodge, though, and when the pandemic hit all food was converted to curbside takeout during the pandemic so volunteer groups were not exposed to the public.