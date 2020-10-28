CMS students place high in essay contest

Buskirk's essay follows:

How Can We Address the Health and Well-being of our Veterans, Military, and their Families?

By: Brynn A Buskirk

It is important to take care and show gratitude to our veterans , the military and their families. They do a lot for us and America. They also protect our rights to read , write , speak, and choose what school we go to.

Why are veterans and the military important to America? One reason why veterans and the military are meaningful to America is that they risk their lives to protect us and make America a safe place. Another reason is that they have to be without their families for long periods of time.

What are the health and well-being needs of veterans , men and women in the military? Veterans have many needs like food, money management, and shelter. A lot of the time veterans end up without food, money, and shelter even when they served our country.

What can Americans do to help struggling veterans? A few things we can do to help veterans are tell them thank you, donate to programs that help veterans, and visit them in Veterans Hospitals. We can also have celebrations for them when they come home.