CMS students place high in essay contest

Annually, the American Legion Auxiliary pairs with local schools for an essay contest pertaining to Americanism. Last spring’s prompt was, “How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military, and their families?”
Chadron Intermediate and Prairie View Adventist both had winning essays. Brynn Buskirk wrote the first-place essay in the Third and Fourth grade local division. Anabelle Vander May placed second, and Gracie Calkins third in the same division. Rylie Woodward, who attends at Prairie View, wrote the first-place essay in the 7th and 8th grade local division. All the young ladies received certificates and checks last week - $25 for first place, $15 for second and $10 for third.
Buskirk's and Woodward’s essays were sent to the state competition, and Buskirk placed second in state. She received a check from the state competition as well, for $15.
Calkins chose to participate in the essay contest because "it's an important concept."
Buskirk added "It's really important to adreess how important the veterans are and what they've done for our country."
As to their high placings at the local level, both said they were surprised and Calkins noted, "I did put a lot of effort into it, but so did a lot of other people." Buskirk said she was again surprised and honored to place second at the state level.
Laurie Schmidt, secretary for the Chadron American Legion Auxiliary, said Buskirk's writing was impressive, noting the student's outline and paragraphing were done well and she wrote to several different aspects of the veteran experience, family support and the separation of soldiers from loved ones in a sincere, heartfelt manner. She's encouraging Buskirk to develop her writing and participate in the next contest.
It's not the first time a Chadron student has won acclaim in the contest, as in 2018 Hayden Byrd won the national competition with her essay “What can I personally do to promote Americanism in my school and community?”
The essay competition has four divisions based on grade level - third and fourth, fifth and sixth, seventh and eighth, and high school - and there is a fifth category for Special Education students. Schmidt said the next contest will begin shortly after Christmas, and materials will be distributed to area schools as well as the Chadron Public Library for home schooled students.
In an unprecedented decision, the prompt for this year’s essay will not change. Each of the winners from this year can expand/alter their essay and resubmit it, or write a new essay, but it must have this year’s cover sheet.
Schmidt said some teachers choose to have the essay a class project. A fourth grade teacher herself for nearly 30 years, Schmidt said there were often students who thought the term "vet" was used only to describe a veterinarian and not a veteran. Nebraska History was added to the fourth grade curriculum, she said, in part to help student learn about the role of the military in our state. She also expressed appreciation to the teachers for equipping students to write informed, researched documents.
Buskirk's essay follows:
How Can We Address the Health and Well-being of our Veterans, Military, and their Families?
By: Brynn A Buskirk
It is important to take care and show gratitude to our veterans , the military and their families. They do a lot for us and America. They also protect our rights to read , write , speak, and choose what school we go to.
Why are veterans and the military important to America? One reason why veterans and the military are meaningful to America is that they risk their lives to protect us and make America a safe place. Another reason is that they have to be without their families for long periods of time.
What are the health and well-being needs of veterans , men and women in the military? Veterans have many needs like food, money management, and shelter. A lot of the time veterans end up without food, money, and shelter even when they served our country.
What can Americans do to help struggling veterans? A few things we can do to help veterans are tell them thank you, donate to programs that help veterans, and visit them in Veterans Hospitals. We can also have celebrations for them when they come home.
What are the needs of veteran’s families? We also need to find ways to help veteran’s families. We can do things like make sure they can have communication with their loved ones. We can also help them do things like chores.
It is important to address the health and well-being of veterans, the military and their families. They do a lot for us so we should give back. Even if the way we help is small, it is very big to them.
