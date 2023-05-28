July 15 is this year’s deadline for grant applications to be submitted to the Bill and Virginia Coffee Family Foundation. Non-profit organizations that are either entities of government or have 501(c)3 tax status are eligible to apply. Interested groups should email Sue Coffee Rusie at gsrusie@msn.com or John Skavdahl at lawoffice@harrisonne.com to request the application form and instructions.
As established by Bill and Virginia Coffee during their lifetimes, the foundation awards grants annually in Sioux, Dawes and Box Butte counties. Since its inception forty years ago, the foundation has given more than $846,000 in these counties.
In 2022, grants totaling $60,837 benefitted the Chadron State College (CSC) Rangeland Management Program, the Cattlemen’s Gallery at CSC, Fort Robinson Western Wildlife Art Show, Harrison Volunteer Fire Department, Ponderosa Villa, Post Playhouse, Sioux County Historical Society, and the Sioux County Schools.