The Bill and Virginia Coffee Family Foundation awards grants each year to non-profit organizations and for community betterment in Sioux, Dawes and Box Butte Counties.
This year’s deadline to submit written applications is July 15. To request the application form and instructions and learn more about the foundation’s guidelines, eligible organizations may e-mail Sue Coffee Rusie at gsrusie@msn.com or John Skavdahl at selaw@qwestoffice.net.
In 2018, the foundation awarded grants totaling $50,000 to the following recipients: Harrison Volunteer Fire Department (fire hall improvements); Village of Harrison (swimming pool maintenance and repair); Sioux County Historical Society (maintenance of facilities and exhibits); Post Playhouse (new theater seating); City of Crawford/Chamber of Commerce (new park picnic tables and trash receptacles); Fort Robinson Centennial organization (western wildlife art show dinner); and Chadron State College (rangeland management education).
The foundation has provided grants totaling nearly $628,000 since it was created and funded by Bill and Virginia Coffee of Harrison in 1994.