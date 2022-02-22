Cold snap freezes Chadron

If anyone needed any reminder just what season it is, Monday was certainly a wakeup call as temperatures plummeted from the high 40s and 50s of the weekend to single digits.

As the cold continued through the day, announcements came from Chadron Public Schools and Chadron State College that campuses would be closed on Tuesday. Students in the public schools already had a three-day weekend due to Presidents Day, so there was no breakup of a continual school week due to the weather.

Of course, cold is typically accompanied by snow, and The City of Chadron was fast to act in declaring a snow emergency through Monday night into Tuesday morning. Estimated accumulations were four to eight inches, and during their Monday night meeting Chadron City Council members expressed their appreciation and well wishes to those working Tuesday morning to clear street.

Other areas of the state, including Lincoln, were predicting temperatures to hit only in the single digits and teens this week as well.

The colder temperatures are expected to abate a bit later this week, though caution is still advised when working or travelling. Wind chill advisories are still in place through Thursday morning.

Dress warmly to avoid illness, hypothermia and frostbite, and avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, drive safely and be sure to inform people of any travel plans and expected times to reach destinations.

Road conditions are available by calling 511.

