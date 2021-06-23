College board votes for tuition hold

Also during their meeting, the trustees unanimously approved adding women's wrestling to the Chadron State Collge Athletics program.

The NCAA identified women's wrestling as an emerging sport in 2020. Forty-four NCAA-sponsored schools have expanded to include Women's Wrestling to date, and Chadron State is the first public college/university in Nebraska. In addition, 28 states sanction women's wrestling, including Montana, South Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado.

"As a father of a female student-athlete, it is vital for the State Colleges to provide as many opportunities as possible for women to compete at the next level," said Jess Zeiss, incoming Chair of the Board of Trustees. "The Board is excited to provide additional opportunities for female student-athletes."

"Women's Wrestling is becoming an increasingly popular sport nationwide, and our goal is that Chadron State will become the college destination of choice for young women who want to excel academically and continue to compete," states President Randy Rhine.

"We're excited to be on the leading edge of this emerging sport," said Athletics Director Joel Smith. "Adding women's wrestling will enrich the life of our campus and create new opportunities for our community and our region."