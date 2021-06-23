College board votes for tuition hold

The Nebraska State Colleges Board of Trustees unanimously voted to freeze the tuition rate and fee schedules for Chadron, Peru, and Wayne State Colleges for the 2021-22 Academic Year.
“It is critical that the cost to attend Chadron, Peru, and Wayne State remain as affordable as possible for our students and their families during these challenging times,” said Gary Bieganski, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Our State Colleges are and will continue to be the most affordable and accessible option for Nebraska students to receive a high-quality four-year postsecondary education.”
The tuition freeze applies to undergraduate and graduate; resident and nonresident students; and online rates. The State Colleges are able to keep the same rates due to the support of the Governor and Legislature in proposing an increase in the general fund appropriation, which covers most of the NSCS’s core needs for the biennium.
“The Governor’s and Legislature’s commitment this year will ensure that the State Colleges remain an affordable four-year degree option for students in Nebraska, as it helps maintain the distribution between state and student cost of attendance,” said Dr. Paul Turman, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System (NSCS). “Maintaining this critical balance is a top priority for the Board of Trustees as they weigh tuition costs each year.”
Also during their meeting, the trustees unanimously approved adding women's wrestling to the Chadron State Collge Athletics program.
The NCAA identified women's wrestling as an emerging sport in 2020. Forty-four NCAA-sponsored schools have expanded to include Women's Wrestling to date, and Chadron State is the first public college/university in Nebraska. In addition, 28 states sanction women's wrestling, including Montana, South Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado.
"As a father of a female student-athlete, it is vital for the State Colleges to provide as many opportunities as possible for women to compete at the next level," said Jess Zeiss, incoming Chair of the Board of Trustees. "The Board is excited to provide additional opportunities for female student-athletes."
"Women's Wrestling is becoming an increasingly popular sport nationwide, and our goal is that Chadron State will become the college destination of choice for young women who want to excel academically and continue to compete," states President Randy Rhine.
"We're excited to be on the leading edge of this emerging sport," said Athletics Director Joel Smith. "Adding women's wrestling will enrich the life of our campus and create new opportunities for our community and our region."
CSC has a long-standing wrestling tradition dating back to 1958. CSC has produced four national champions, 48 All-Americans and won 371 dual matches. From 1969-2020, CSC's wrestling team had at least one national tournament qualifier. CSC also won the RMAC championship in 1994-95.
"Women's wrestling is rapidly growing and it has made a big impact on the continued growth of our sport," said Head Men's Wrestling Coach Brett Hunter. "The addition of women's wrestling at Chadron State is a great thing for our institution and I'm excited that our administration noticed its importance and got it rolling. This is a huge win for our sport and the college."
The growth of women's wrestling in Chadron State's region has been rapid. More than 200 individuals participated in the State Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association (NSWCA) in 2021. In Colorado, more than 400 athletes participated in a state championship. In May, the Nebraska High School Activities Association (NSAA) approved sanctioning girls wrestling for the 2021-22 school year.
By adding Women's Wrestling, Chadron State increases sanctioned athletic programs to 14 (NCAA Division II), including eight for women. The addition of the sport continues Chadron State's long-standing commitment to providing opportunities for women to earn athletic scholarships and compete at the collegiate level.
The tuition freeze is a continuation of access and affordability initiatives that the State Colleges have implemented over the past year.
•Reduced Undergraduate Online Rates/Opportunities for Degree Completion – The State Colleges lowered the undergraduate online rate for the 2020-21 academic year to $299 per credit hour, making it the best education value in Nebraska. The rate is a flat cost per credit hour and does not require any additional fees. More details
•Graduate Online Rate Reduced for Education Courses – Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State Colleges lowered their online rate to $359 per credit hour for graduate-level courses for PK-12 educators. Graduate-level courses that lead to master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction, special education, and history/math/science education are included in the new rate, making these degrees among the most affordable in the State for teachers. More details
•State College Guarantee – Ensures that Pell-qualified Nebraska students can attend Chadron State, Peru State, or Wayne State College tuition-free.
•Free Application – It is always free to apply to Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State Colleges.
•New Career-Focused Scholarships – Innovative scholarships focused on high-need career areas are available at Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State Colleges through the Career Scholarship Program. The Corrections Leadership Scholarship at Peru State offers criminal justice majors a career pathway into corrections, with work-based experiences embedded throughout the four-year program. The Northeast Nebraska Growing Together Program, an Aksarben cooperative education workforce initiative available through Wayne State, combines classroom education with real work experience for college credit. The Rural Business Leadership Initiative at Chadron State is in its first year and focuses on preparing students for careers in Accounting and Agribusiness in the High Plains region.