College hosts annual Range Day

Last Wednesday saw the sixth annual Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) Range Day at Chadron State College.

Tricia Goes, conservation programs specialist with UNWNRD, said they work to bring speakers to cover a wide variety of topics having to do with the Range ecosystem. “It’s very broad,” she noted, and the UNWNRD has a committee to narrow down the list each year.

Preparation is done months ahead of time, Goes said, as they started prepping for the 2022 Range Day back in June of 2021. By August of last year, she was already contacting possible speakers. Though Covid regulations made it difficult to bring in out-of-state speakers, she was lucky enough to gather presenters from Nebraska.

Those presenting, as well as the titles of their programs, were: Chris Helzer, The Good, Bad and Ugly of Weedy Plants; Jeff Bradshaw, Alfalfa Weevil Update: It’s Complicated; Mike Klosterman, Mative Plants to Benefit Pollinators in Rangeland; and Don Day Jr., Current and Future Weather.

Helzer is the Nebraska Director of Science for The Nature Conservancy. He had more than 25 years of experience in land management, restoration, and research in grasslands, and is currently involved in several research projects with the University of Nebraska aimed at evaluating grazing strategies that promote both wildlife and pollinator habitat and livestock production. He is the author of two books, is a frequent contributor to NEBRASKAland magazine, and writes The Prairie Ecologist blog.

Jeff Bradshaw is an Associate Professor of Entomology and Extension Specialist for the University of Nebraska and is stationed at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff. He conducts research on Integrated Pest Management with an emphasis on pest monitoring, biological control, and applied conservation ecology.

Mike Klosterman is the Senior Farm Bill Wildlife Biologist for Pheasants Forever for the Nebraska Panhandle. He has worked on and off with the organization and Nebraska Game and Parks for the last 23 years out of Scottsbluff. In addition, he also owns his own farm and ranch in Banner County where he raises small grains, hay, cattle, and manages over 1,000 acres of CRP. Mike loves the outdoors, wildlife, and agriculture and is an enthusiastic outdoorsman.

Day has been a popular request to have back each year, Goes said. “Ron’s a unique individual,” she said. “He can predict future weather, but then he ties it also into history and previous weather patterns. It’s very well taken by our constituents here in northwestern Nebraska.”

Aside from the presentations, those attending were able to test their knowledge of area plants with a couple quizzes.

Producer attendance for the Range Day was a little bit down from previous years, Goes said, with about 50. There were also about 75 students, which was up, and Goes expressed her appreciation to the teachers that allowed students to attend.

It was a good day, Goes said, and very educational. A lot of people look forward to it each year, she added, and many were appreciative that it was done in-person this year. Though some presenters spoke via videoconference, Goes noted there weren’t any technical issues which folks appreciated.

Goes hopes those who attend Range Day gain the knowledge they need to better their own operations, or more ideas and options to benefit their agencies through research or educational outreach.

The day also provides a networking opportunity for those who might not get to leave their own operations, giving them a chance to talk to others about what’s worked and hasn’t worked.

The UNWNRD is also currently selling trees, Goes said. Folks can call in their orders, stop by the UNWNRD office or go through the website.

There is a huge variety available, Goes said, with 70-plus varieties. Annually, she added, they’ll sell 70,000-90,000 before the sales are over.

“We’ll take orders all the way up through when we don't have trees left. We officially cut off on June 1.” The earlier the orders come in, the better chance people can get the species they want.

Trees are all conservation grade seedlings, and conifers are also offered with a two-inch plug of soil on the root. The most popular trees are American Plum, Chokecherry, Eastern Red Cedar and Rocky Mountain Juniper.

Costs for the trees are currently $1.10 per tree per bare root tree and $2 per conifer, and trees must be ordered in increments of five. Once 60,000 trees are sold, the bare root price goes up to $1.20 per tree.

To order trees, stop by the UNWNRD office at 430 East Second Street in Chadron, call 432-6190 or go online to unwnrd.org/tree-wildlife-habitat-program

