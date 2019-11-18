Prior to Saturday's matchup between the Chadron State-Colorado Mines, action was already heating up at the CSC campus Chicoine Center during the Super Chili Bowl cookoff between fans and boosters of both teams.
As music blasted through the center, more than a dozen chili cooks checked their pots to ensure optimum temperature of their creations. Entries ranges from traditional beef chilis to the less common white and chicken varieties, each with its own flavor and ingredients.
At 9 a.m., the contest began, with judges Tim Lordino, Kelly Cooper, Steve Cargil and Tom Johnson taking each entry in turn and testing them on a variety of factors.
When it was all said and done, it was CSC Vice President Jon Hansen who emerged victorious. But though the contest was over, there was still plenty of chili to eat and the public was invited to partake of unlimited samples.
The event could be come a yearly fall event between the two schools.