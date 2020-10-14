College makes final preparations for conference

More than 200 people have registered for the One Big Thanks virtual conference co-hosted by Chadron State College and Texas A&M Oct. 24. CSC students, led by Dr. Shaunda French-Collins, have attended the annual conference in College Station, Texas, since CSC first started hosting The Big Event, an annual day of service, in 2013.

Attendees of the conference hail from approximately 20 institutions such as New Mexico State University, the University of Mississippi, Virginia Tech, and the University of Central Arkansas.

Kaci Waugh of Chadron, graduate assistant for The Big Event at CSC, said weekly meetings with the Texas A&M team to collaborate and plan the event has created lasting partnerships.

“Watching this event come to life and working with The Big Event leaders from schools across the country and seeing their excitement for the first virtual conference has been so rewarding,” Waugh said. “In this strange time, our hope is this conference helps shed light on all of the ways you can still give back during a pandemic. I am extremely happy that CSC’s Big Event staff all have the opportunity to attend the conference, something that never would have been possible without it being virtual.”