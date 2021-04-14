Colleges to provide $3,000 in additional assistance

LINCOLN - Chadron, Peru, and Wayne State College students who are Pell-eligible or have an expected family contribution (EFC) of $10,000 or less are eligible to receive an additional $3,000 in Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) III financial assistance during the 2021-22 academic year.
"The State Colleges serve a large number of Pell-eligible and low-income students and families, and the federal response provides these students additional financial support which removes an economic barrier that allows them to focus on completing their degree," said Dr. Paul Turman, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System (NSCS).
The additional financial support is available to all eligible undergraduate students who are enrolled full-time at the Nebraska State Colleges for Fall 2021 term. The support is available to resident and non-resident students. Students can use the grant for any part of the cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to Coronavirus, such as tuition, food, housing, health care (including mental health), and child care. The funds will be awarded in addition to any scholarships, or financial aid students have earned from Chadron, Peru, or Wayne State.
The additional financial relief is available through the State Colleges' commitment to prioritize HEERF III allocations made available through the American Rescue Plan (third round of stimulus funding). Chadron, Peru, and Wayne State have designated the student aid component and a portion of the institutional funding component of HEERF III for this initiative.
For example, a Nebraska resident student who qualifies for the Nebraska State College System Guarantee program (free tuition) and receives the latest round of HEERF III financial assistance in the fall could attend either Chadron, Peru, or Wayne State for about $6,800 (53% less than the cost of attendance) for the 2021-22 academic year.
Prior HEERF funding was distributed to students during the Spring 2020 (first round) and Spring 2021 (second round) terms. These new funds will be distributed during the Fall 2021 term.
Students who have not completed their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) should go to https://studentaid.gov to complete the application process. If students have questions or wish to discuss special circumstances related to their FAFSA they should contact the financial aid office at their respective College.