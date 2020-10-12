Colors of the season

Though the days are getting a bit shorter and colder, fall brings with it plenty of beauty for the area as trees take on a multitude of colors before they shed their leaves for the year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Though the days are getting a bit shorter and colder, fall brings with it plenty of beauty for the area as trees take on a multitude of colors before they shed their leaves for the year.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.