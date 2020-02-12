Comedian to perform at CSC Thursday

Comedian to perform at CSC Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

Sam Adams, a comedian from the Denver area, will perform Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall. Tickets are free for Chadron State College students and employees. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for youth and seniors. Tickets at the door will be $16.

His “True Colors” video on Dry Bar went viral in 2017, something he said his elderly mother asked him if he could be vaccinated against. The video, with more than 31 million views, relates an experience he had about a decade earlier in the paint section of a McCook, Nebraska, Wal-Mart. He was trying to match his skin color to various paint chips.

“I’m not black. I can be hoot owl or chocolate indulgence. And the clerk was not white. When I said that, I think he thought I was arguing with him and others started to gather around. Then I held a paint chip up to him and showed him that he was papaya smoothie,” Adams said.

Adams, 60, placed first in the amateur division of the Great American Comedy Festival in Norfolk, Nebraska, in 2009 after his previous job as a sports writer came to an end when the Rocky Mountain News closed. The organizers of the contest decided to invite Adams to compete in the professional category, and he placed second. That launched him into 10 years of crisscrossing the state from Ogallala to York and Bayard to Falls City. He has even performed in Chadron before.

Adams, 60, said most of his routine is observational, drawing on his own life experiences and those of other ordinary family and friends.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Council OKs tapping cash reserves

Following some lengthy discussion in regard to the recent energy audit of city facilities, the Chadron City council passed a motion, 3-2, to p…

CSC graduate joins Chadron clinic
News

CSC graduate joins Chadron clinic

There’s a new face at the Chadron Medical Clinic and the Crawford clinic with the addition of Physician Assistant Edward Sydow, PA-C, who star…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News