Commissioner Levi Grant killed in motorcycle accident

Chadron businessman and Dawes County Commissioner Levi Grant was killed, as well as former restaurant owner Mimi Wheeler-Groves, when their motorcycle hit an antelope Monday morning in Utah.

The Utah Highway Patrol says the couple was westbound on Utah Hwy 12 near Bryce Canyon National Park about 9:45 when the antelope jumped in front of them. Their motorcycle struck the animal and they were both thrown from the bike.

Grant was pronounced dead at the scene with Wheeler-Groves taken first by ambulance, then by air to St George Regional Hospital in St George, Utah, in what was described as extremely serious condition. She later passed away.

Both were wearing helmets, which the Highway Patrol described as heavily damaged.

Utah Hwy 12 is also known as the “A Journey Through Time Scenic Byway” and links Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef National Park.

Levi Grant was the owner of Levi’s Auto and Metal Recycling. He was a former Chadron City Council member and was elected Dawes County Commissioner from District 3 in 2020.

Mimi Wheeler-Groves owned several rental properties in Chadron and owned Helen’s Pancake House and Steakhouse/The Grove in Chadron for over 20 years before her daughter, Jennifer Wright, took over in 2019.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0