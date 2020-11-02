Commissioners address roads, broadband

Stewart: NNDC met, there are small business loans available; NCAP met and needs a community representative from Box Butte County on their Board.

Sam Wellnitz, Treasurer, met with the Board to discuss delinquent real estate being put on County Tax Sale. Also present was Shellie Decker, Deputy Treasurer. Discussion ensued and Wellnitz was directed to place delinquent real estate taxes on County Tax Sale.

The commissioners also voted to recommit to NIRMA until June 30, 2024 for insurance coverage for the County. In other business the Highway 20 Interlocal Law Enforcement agreement was reviewed and Rivera was directed to sign it.

A Sheriff Department surplus request for a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche K1500 was presented and later approvedThe County Clerk was directed to place an ad on Swap Shop to secure sealed bids for the 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche K1500. The Highway Superintendent position is still being advertised and applications are available at the Roads Department office located at 250 Main Street. Two applications have been turned in to date.