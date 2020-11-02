Commissioners address roads, broadband

The Dawes County Commissioners convened in regular session at 9 a.m. Oct. 27 The meeting was called to order by Chairman, Vic Rivera. Board Members present were Webb Johnson and Jake Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Marisa Betson, candidate for County Commissioner; Twila Satchel and Darcy Hayes. Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney, was excused.
Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, joined the meeting in progress. Claims were reviewed and approved. Correspondence acknowledged by the Board included a Department of Environment and Energy regarding Bolek Feed Lot and a Community Action newsletter.
Public comment ensued with Twila Satchell asking about road maintenance in regard to Bethel Road. Darcy Hayes reported the only thing holding up the Bethel project is the State and Commissioners communicating to acquire funding. Hankin indicated this project will be very costly for the county.
Hankin then informed the Board the VH Motor Grader is done, no longer in service, and the CH Motor Grader is being worked on. The Roads Department is currently leasing a motor grader at $9,500 a month. He reported a new motor grader will be necessary in the near future. A used motor grader runs roughly about $150,000 according to Hankin.
Board reports ensued including:
Johnson: Area Aging didn’t meet; PADD met, still working on merger between RC&D and High Plains Weed Management; Legislative Conference -affiliates presented bills to NACO. Locksmith registrations and County Surveyors were also discussed; Commissioner Johnson also participated in a call in with the Governor regarding COVID-19.
Stewart: NNDC met, there are small business loans available; NCAP met and needs a community representative from Box Butte County on their Board.
Sam Wellnitz, Treasurer, met with the Board to discuss delinquent real estate being put on County Tax Sale. Also present was Shellie Decker, Deputy Treasurer. Discussion ensued and Wellnitz was directed to place delinquent real estate taxes on County Tax Sale.
The commissioners also voted to recommit to NIRMA until June 30, 2024 for insurance coverage for the County. In other business the Highway 20 Interlocal Law Enforcement agreement was reviewed and Rivera was directed to sign it.
A Sheriff Department surplus request for a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche K1500 was presented and later approvedThe County Clerk was directed to place an ad on Swap Shop to secure sealed bids for the 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche K1500. The Highway Superintendent position is still being advertised and applications are available at the Roads Department office located at 250 Main Street. Two applications have been turned in to date.
Lindy Coleman, Assessor and Ryan Poots, Pictometry International, met with the Board. Poots informed the Board the resolution will be enhanced in Chadron, Crawford and Whitney, Nebraska to create a better picture of real estate. Contract costs will also go down. He reported 1.6 million dollars in real estate have been found since Pictometry started fly overs. Lindy Coleman, Assessor, added of that 1.6 million, 1.3 million was unpermitted. Flight schedules were also discussed, and the commissioners voted to enter a contract with Pictometry International for the years 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.
At 11:05 A.M. Joni Jesperson and Tonya Meyer, Mobius Communications, met with the Board. They presented a petition request to extend fiber optic lines in the Right Of Way (ROW) of several sections coming off West Ash Creek Road to Crow Butte Resources. The commissioners approved allowing Mobius Communications to lay fiber optic cable in the County ROW, not Road, and any crossings of any road will be brought to the attention of the Board
Jesperson then presented a DED Grant to run fiber optic cable for Broadband on Table Road and other areas. The commissioners approved a DED Cares grant expansion for Mobius Communications beginning at Table Center Road across Highland Road, then back across McGannon Road on out to Table Road, noting any crossings will be addressed by the Highway.
The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be November 10 beginning at 9 a.m., followed by the Commissioner meeting at approximately 9:20 a.m. Both meetings will be held in the Commissioners room located in the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at noon Nov. 5.
