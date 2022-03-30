Commissioners approve agreement with Lincoln Co.

The Dawes County Commissioners met at 8:59 a.m. March 22. The meeting was called to order by Chairman, Vic Rivera. Board Members present were Jake Stewart and Levi Grant.

During the meeting, Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey met with the Board and presented an inter-local agreement between Lincoln County and Dawes County. The agreement, later approved by the Board, would allow the housing of Dawes County inmates at North Platte facilities, at a cost of $75 per day.

Dailey further explained, “The agreement is generic and designed as a mutual aid agreement to house Dawes County Prisoners, if the need arrases. My facility is rated to hold 22 inmates and for the last 18 months we have been very close to full.” As of Friday afternoon, the Dawes County Jail was down to 11 inmates, with one being held in Scottsbluff due to behavior issues.

“During the past 18 months we have had to ‘farm out’ approximately 10 prisoners for either behavioral issues or medical,” Dailey continued. “Some inmates — not many — reach a level that we send them to the Nebraska Penitentiary as ‘Safe Keepers’, but with this agreement with Lincoln County, we only need to take them to North Platte saving a great deal of time, money and paperwork.”

Also at the meeting, the Board addressed a resolution regarding a claim in the amount of $3,643, brought before the board by attorney Terry Curtiss. An appeal has been filed by Jamian Simmons regarding the claim, Curtiss indicated, as he doesn’t feel the Board has jurisdiction when an appeal has been filed.

He went on to say a claim from John Mai for survey work was not contractual. Discussion ensued regarding interpretation of Nebraska State Statute 23-138. Simmons indicated for the record that only a county surveyor, not a private surveyor, can establish a county corner. The purpose of the resolution being to rescind that payment made to John Mai for privately contracted survey work and giving the Board the authority to go back and collect what was paid to John Mai.

Though a motions to adopt the resolution on the $3,643 claim was presented, it died for lack of a second.

Reports to the board included:

Stewart: NCAP/RSVP received the City of Chadron Betterment Grant. NCAP will be selling surplus equipment, the paving project has been postponed until a later date. An ADA access entrance and learning equipment will be acquired through CDBG funding for both Early Head Start and Head Start. Region 23 held their annual LEPC meeting and budget preparation will begin in May. SWANN will hold their budget meeting in May and a new truck is currently being built for SWANN.

Grant: Area Aging met and they are having issues getting cooks in Scottsbluff and Gering. PADD was general business; OHD is experiencing hiring problems, need more help. Mr. Grant reported Webb Johnson has agreed to sit on the Zoning Board for his district. Rivera: Region 1 met and it was business as usual.

Highway Superintendent Wade Yada reported all districts are grading and pulling shoulders, and preparations are being made for the crusher rental to come. On March 29 and 30, 2022 crew members will be attending MSHA training. Purple Wave is coming out in a couple of weeks to get equipment listed to sell.

The Board also extended their condolences to Mike Reynoldson on the loss of his wife. He also reported the new pit setup will possibly go into overtime for crews.

Yada also presented the Pine Springs Ranch gravel contract renewal at $1.50 per cubic yard, which was previous reviewed by Deputy County Attorney Adam Edmund, and approved by the Board during the meeting.

The guard rail project on Mill Road was discussed, and Stacy Swinney presented plans to attach guard rails at a cost of $8,200. He indicated it would take about a week to complete the project if the Board plans to move forward. After further discussion, Yada was directed to proceed with the project.

Treasurer Sam Wellnitz met with the Board. He asked how he should proceed with a tax deed, and Edmund noted he would discuss the matter further with Wellnitz.

In other business an SDL application received from the Tailgate Bar for an April 9 fundraiser at the Post Playhouse was reviewed and approved

The Doves Program sent in a certification regarding approval for non-profits to receive Emergency Shelter Grant (ESG) funding for hotel vouchers to house victims of domestic violence, which was approved and signed.

The Area Aging Board is in need of a board representative, and Commissioner Grant reported Mimi Wheeler Groves has expressed an interest in serving on the Board. Groves was later appointed to the Area Aging Board.

Tim Buskirk with the Forest Service, met with the Board and presented a cooperative agreement between the Forest Service and Dawes County to address roads. Ten roads are listed in the cooperative agreement and the Forest Service wants to install culverts on West Ash Creek Road. After discussion, the agreement was approved.

Grant opportunities are available and Yada is looking into those opportunities. The Federal Lands Access Program is sponsoring the grant opportunities. Buskirk reported a prescribed burn will be done south of Chadron this week weather permitting.

Extension Management Zone Coordinator Rob Elrich and Justin Tollman met with the Board. Elrich reported Erin Kampbell with Early Childhood Development has taken another position so UNL Extension is looking to fill her position. He explained educators have an accountability area and are paid by UNL. Dawes County pays for an Extension Assistant and office help as both positions are housed in Dawes County.

Elrich also reported the Extension Assistant base salary will increase to $38,000 with benefits being paid starting July of 2022. All Extension Assistants must have a Bachelors degree. He reported the school enrichment programs are seeing a huge increase in participation.

Tollman reported services aren’t being duplicated in the 4-H program. Traditional 4-H sees more parent involvement where the school enrichment programs offer additional education relevant to robotics, day camps, Connecting the Dots, etc.

Elrich offered UNL’s assistance in off-setting the base salary increase. No action will be taken by the Board until budget time.

The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be April 12, beginning at 9 a.m. with a Board of Equalization meeting followed by the Commissioner meeting at approximately 9:20 a.m. Both meetings will be held in the Commissioner room. The agenda will close at noon on April 7.

All Resolutions adopted by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners are available for public inspection during normal business hours of the County Clerk’s Office.

