Commissioners approve lion, otter seasons

Prior to its 100th anniversary celebration, Chadron State Park was home to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting on June 11. During the meeting, the commission approved a 2021 river otter harvest season, as well as a 2022 mountain lion hunting season.

Otters, at one time on the state Endangered List and then the Threatened List, were delisted in 2020 after years of research showed otter populations had grown and expanded to nearly statewide distribution. The current population is estimated to be more than 2,200. The reintroduction and recovery of river otters is one of the greatest examples of conservation success in Nebraska over the past 40 years.

Changes to Commission orders and regulations were approved to implement a harvest season that will allow the trapping of river otters, which are classified by state statute as a fur-bearing animal. The season will be Nov. 1, 2021, through Feb. 28, 2022, or close earlier once 75 otters have been harvested.