Commissioners, BOE see brief meetings

The public meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners commenced at 9:13 a.m. Nov. 10. The meeting was also set up on Zoom and called to order by Chairman Vic Rivera. Board members present were Webb Johnson and Jake Stewart.
Public Comment ensued with Alan Soester asking permission to install approaches on his land. He doesn’t believe a culvert will be needed. The Board advised Soester the Highway Superintendent could explain the process. Soester met briefly with Larry Hankin regarding the approaches. The Board recessed and reconvened to regular session six minute later. The scheduled appointment was moved to the November 24 meeting.
Hankin presented specifications for a used motor grader for the Board’s review. Discussion ensued and Hankin was directed to use specifications presented and go to bid for a used motor grader. Shop and equipment repairs were briefly discussed.
Jenny Nixon, UNL Extension, introduced Rob Eirich as the new Engagement Zone 1 Coordinator. Eirich explained UNL used to be based on Districts, however; those Districts have now become known as Zones. There are eleven (11) zones across the State of Nebraska. Eirich explained his duties include fostering talent and working with staff, connect with stakeholders and community engagement. He also briefly discussed the EDEN Program which is an emergency response program focused on emergency response education. Dawes County will house the individual for the EDEN program. There will be no other costs associated with this position.
The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be November 24 beginning at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Commissioners room located in the Courthouse. If Zoom is set up, individuals on the Agenda will be notified as to how to access the meeting. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at noon November 19.
Prior to the regular Commissioners meeting, the public meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization was conducted starting at 9:04 a.m. The meeting was also available by Zoom and called to order by Chairman Vic Rivera, with Commissioners Johnson and Stewart present.
County Assessor Lindy Coleman presented tax correction #5134-5136 for the Board’s review and approval. After review of said corrections they were approved and Rivera was directed to sign them.
Treasurer Sam Wellnitz presented a vehicle exemption application for a 2016 Corolla Toyota for the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. The application was approved and Rivera was directed to sign it.
The BOE meeting was adjourned at 9:12 a.m. The next meeting will be Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. A current Agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but the Agenda will close by noon on Thursday, Dec. 3. The agenda may be modified to include items of emergency nature. The meetings of the Dawes County Board of Equalization are open to the public. The meeting will be held in the Commissioners Room located in the Courthouse.
