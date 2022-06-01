Commissioners conduct ARPA funds hearing

The Dawes County Commissioners met in regular session at 9:03 a.m. May 24. The meeting was called to order by Chairman, Vic Rivera. Board Members present were Jake Stewart and Levi Grant.

During the meeting, Chairman Rivera declared the Public Hearing regarding ARPA projects open to solicit input, suggestions and hear from entities interested in ARPA funds.

Commissioner Stewart read aloud a listing of potential ARPA funding projects suggested. They include Mobius Communications; Closer to Home; Roads Department equipment purchase; Whitney Warning Siren; infrastructure gravel roads; Crawford Senior Citizens Center; radios for the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office; radios for the Chadron and Crawford Fire Districts; and windows at 250 Main Street.

Applications must be submitted for all outside entities requesting ARPA funds. Joni Jespersen, Mobius, requested additional ARPA funding to continue the broadband project. She shared a map of the potential area being considered.

Rachel Johnson, RSVP, reiterated Closer to Home is still recovering from two years of COVID impact and is requesting less than $30,000 for Closer to Home.

Crawford Senior Citizens Center presented a listing of items they are in dire need of and Commissioner Grant gave the letter to the Board. Grant reported he feels there is an overlap of food services available to citizens in the area as he visited with several area residents concerning the food services available. The Senior Citizens center will not turn down an individual if they can’t afford to make a donation or buy a lunch ticket. He reported there is a food pantry at the college, Closer to Home, Meals on Wheels, Backpack program, NCAP food distributions, Church pantry’s and Helping Hands program. He further reported there are some negative feelings in the community regarding the current food programs.

He indicated for the record, once ARPA funds are distributed these entities applying for funds will be on their own for future funding as the County won’t be able to continue funding the projects. Johnson briefed the Board on the types of fundraising done for some of these programs.

Procurement procedures were discussed regarding ARPA funds. There being no one else present from the public to comment the Chairman closed the public hearing.

Board reports included at the meeting were:

Commissioner Stewart reported the Northwest Community Action Partnership hiring committee will interview for the CEO of NCAP; SWANN’s budget for 2022-23 passed, no increases to rates unless using a roll-off box in which pricing is the same area wide.

Region 23 welcomed Scott Konken, new Deputy Director for Region 23 and the 2022-23 budget was passed.

Highway Superintendent Wade Yada met with the Board and provided road updates including: District 1: A three-quarter mile stretch was built and graveled on Beaver Valley Road.

District 2: Grading and hauling gravel on Hollibaugh Road. There is an opening in District 2 Roads Department as well.

District 3: Blading, and the first half-mile of Squaw Creek Road is built and will be graveled.

Yada also received a call from Jerry Sterling who reported when the County built Squaw Creek

Road 15 yeasr ago, they took too much dirt causing erosion problems by his fence line. He requested his fence line be replaced.

Discussion ensued amongst the Board and Deputy County Attorney Adam Edmund, and Yada was instructed to follow-up on the call with Mr. Sterling.

Yada also reported the crusher was scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, May 25.

Commissioner Rivera shared information relevant to CDL’s. He reported there is a Class A CDL course available at a cost of $4,500. There was some discussion regarding the possibility of employees contracting with Dawes County for their CDL. Edmund indicated this would be very difficult to enforce.

Commissioner Grant questioned whether CDL requirements are different amongst entities. County road employees must have a CDL and the State does offer the course and provides the equipment needed for testing purposes. Yada informed the Board that Pete Emerson will be using the pickup the custodian turned back.

Purple Wave auction netted the County $98,200 from surplus equipment sold. Yada presented three bids received for a tractor loader as follows: NMC bid $104,800; Murphy Tractor bid $81,500; and Bobcat of Chadron bid $69,816. All three bids were for a tractor with a bucket, no forks.

The commissioners chose to go with the bid from Bobcat of Chadron, utilizing the surplus funds received from Purple Wave.

Jerry Feist with USDA/APHIS met with the Board and introduced Tim Brewer, representative for Box Butte and Sheridan counties. Feist recapped the previous agreement made between Dawes/Sioux counties and APHIS for trapper services. He reported it costs approximately $68,300 for trapper services.

Feist was asked by Commissioner Stewart why the County wasn’t notified when a staff member quit and went to work for the State. By not notifying the County, coverage was a huge concern. Feist responded by saying Dawes and Sioux counties were covered so he didn’t feel the need to call the counties involved. Discussion ensued and it was decided Dawes and Sioux counties will need to work together to acquire trapper services.

Commissioner Grant reiterated the importance of notifying the counties involved when a trapper leaves. Commissioner Rivera will attend the Sioux County Board meeting in June to continue the trapper discussion.

Custodian Brad Streeks presented two bids received from Downs Rural Service to install sprinklers on the Southwest corner of the Courthouse. Downs bid $10,541.18 for inside the sidewalk and $16,318.65 for outside the sidewalk.

The Board accepted the bids and instructed Streeks to obtain one more bid; a decision will then be made by the Board on the project.

Tourism Director Kerri Rempp met with the Board. Three tourism grants were presented for Board, including: White River Wacipi in the amount of $1,600 to host a powwow at the Crawford City Park the end of June; Crawford Chamber in the amount of $2,150 to promote July 4 activities in Crawford; and Peabody Fiddle Contest in the amount of $675 to host the fiddle contest in Crawford City Park in July.

Rempp also presented a surplus request, later approved, to surplus a laptop that no longer works.

Rempp reported the Post Playhouse Improvement Grant for $100,000 has been abandoned by the City of Crawford. The Travel Board requested the initial $30,000 given to the City of Crawford be returned. Rempp said the Travel Board has received the $30,000 back from the City of Crawford.

There was an economic impact study done regarding tourism and it was reported tourism increased by 70% in 2021 resulting in a $30,000,000 impact on Dawes County.

In other business the Board reviewed and approved a Courtyard application submitted by Jim Hawk for use of the Courtyard during Fur Trade Days, July 7-10.

Ron Moore presented an SDL application, later approved, for a State Park celebration June 11. Commissioner Grant kindly reminded Moore that any agenda items need to be brought to the County Clerk prior to meetings so the Board can review the information prior to meetings.

Jenny Borie, Audrey Pickering and Deb Lesmeister met with the Board regarding the HR Department. Borie asked the Board what they are wanting in a HR Department. Commissioner Stewart indicated for the record the Clerk’s Office did a good job handling the HR Department when they had it. He regretted shutting down the department when the Clerk’s Office had it but the County has been through four HR directors since that time.

Commissioner Grant feels the HR Department should be under the Clerk’s office. Assessor Lindy Coleman reported she contacted several other counties, and the Clerk’s office handles the HR Department and grievances need a place to go that’s neutral, other than the Courthouse. Salary was discussed. Deputy County Attorney Edmund wants one contact for HR. The three individuals from the Clerk’s Office were asked to put together a proposal for the Board to consider.

Coleman also reported the personnel policy handbook will be re-done and typed by committee members.

The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be June 14 beginning at 9 a.m.with a Board of Equalization meeting, followed by the Commissioner meeting at approximately 9:20 a.m. Both meetings will be in the Commissioner room. The agenda will close at noon on June 9. All Resolutions adopted by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners are available for public inspection during normal business hours of the County Clerk’s Office.

