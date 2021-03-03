Commissioners conduct road plan hearing

The latest meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was at 9:01 a.m. Feb. 23. The meeting was also set up on zoom and called to order by Chairman, Jake Stewart. Board Members present were Vic Rivera and Levi Grant.
During the meeting the public hearing on the One/Six Year Road Plan was opened, and input was requested. from those present.
The following concerns were expressed: school and mail routes will be priority for snow removal; the bottom end of Brown Road needs rock; East Belmont Road is hazardous when wet; the north end coming into Squaw Mound Road and Hollibaugh Road both need addressed. The Board was asked to not deviate from the One Year Plan so projects get completed. The Hollibaugh bridge side rails weren’t up to code so adjustments were made. Even maintenance mileage in each district was suggested.
Stacy Swinney went into more detail regarding the plan. He indicated the Roads Department is on track for projects. He went on to explain the roads budget hasn’t went up but requests from the public have. Commissioner Rivera added the budgets have been very tight and will continue to be. Commissioner Grant indicated the One/Six Year Road plan is a fluid plan with specifics required to be reported to the State. Swinney expressed appreciation to Roads Secretary Lindsay Evans for all her help in preparing the paperwork for the hearing. The Board appreciates Mr. Swinney for his work relevant to the One/Six Year Road plan, and the public hearing was closed at 10:10 a.m. The Board further adopted a resolution to approve and accept the One/Six Year Road Plan as submitted and direct the Chairman to sign it. Swinney will be responsible for getting the original copy of the report to the State.
During a period of public comment, Mark Betson expressed concern with all mail voting. Betson is concerned there is a potential for voter fraud and he would like the County to go back to polling places.
Commissioner Rivera discussed two legislative bills that individuals need to keep an eye on. They are LB 88 and LB 236 which both deal with the second amendment and concealed carry.
Board reports ensued to wit:
Grant: Area Aging met and discussed COVID and the effect it had on the elderly in nursing facilities; OHD met, they serve 140 clients and PADD met by zoom conference call.
Rivera: Region 1 met by zoom with business as usual; Public Health met and discussed COVID and people not coming back for second shots of the COVID vaccine. Rivera also informed the Board LB 83 should be watched as it would affect how meetings are conducted in the future and he’s opposed to the idea.
Stewart: NCAP is still sifting through 23 grants and trying to find federal funding.
Joni Jesperson, Mobius Communications, met with the Board. She reported the Broadband project is now complete and she needs the Chairman’s signature to close out the grant; such signature was approved.
Shellie Decker visited with the Board regarding SWANN assessments, indicating she had requested action by the Board and Deputy County Attorney back in October of 2019 and the time is upon the Board to make a timely decision. The County Clerk indicated she also has a claim that she needs direction on due to SWANN assessments. Commissioner Stewart indicated he would get with the Deputy County Attorney to discuss options available and requested the SWANN assessment issue be put on the March 9.
Budget Coordinator Caleb Johnson met with the Board and presented his 2021- 2022 letter of engagement for the Board’s review. Following discussion, the Board voted to accept the contract with J13 Enterprises, LLC in the amount of $3,200.00 for the 2021-22 budget cycle with any unforeseen major events being addressed between both parties for payment with a May 10, 2021 deadline for all departments to have their budget requests turned into the Budget Coordinator. Any major or unforeseen amendments, etc. will be addressed separately from the budgeted amount.
Sheriff Karl Dailey went over three resolutions with the Board prior to adoption.
Resolution No. 2021-10 acknowledges the rights of citizens by the Nebraska State Constitution to make appropriate virus-related health care decisions for themselves and their families. Resolution No. 2021-11 acknowledges support for local and non-local law enforcement positions. And Resolution No. 2021-12 supports the 2nd Amendment rights of individuals in Dawes County.
The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be March 9, beginning at 9 a.m. with a Board of Equalization meeting, followed by the Commissioner meeting at about 9:20 a.m. Both meetings will be held in the Commissioner room. The Agenda will close at noon on March 04. All Resolutions adopted by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners are available for public inspection during normal business hours of the County Clerk’s Office.