Commissioners conduct road plan hearing

The following concerns were expressed: school and mail routes will be priority for snow removal; the bottom end of Brown Road needs rock; East Belmont Road is hazardous when wet; the north end coming into Squaw Mound Road and Hollibaugh Road both need addressed. The Board was asked to not deviate from the One Year Plan so projects get completed. The Hollibaugh bridge side rails weren’t up to code so adjustments were made. Even maintenance mileage in each district was suggested.

Stacy Swinney went into more detail regarding the plan. He indicated the Roads Department is on track for projects. He went on to explain the roads budget hasn’t went up but requests from the public have. Commissioner Rivera added the budgets have been very tight and will continue to be. Commissioner Grant indicated the One/Six Year Road plan is a fluid plan with specifics required to be reported to the State. Swinney expressed appreciation to Roads Secretary Lindsay Evans for all her help in preparing the paperwork for the hearing. The Board appreciates Mr. Swinney for his work relevant to the One/Six Year Road plan, and the public hearing was closed at 10:10 a.m. The Board further adopted a resolution to approve and accept the One/Six Year Road Plan as submitted and direct the Chairman to sign it. Swinney will be responsible for getting the original copy of the report to the State.